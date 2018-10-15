WWE RAW Preview: 15th October 2018

Rohit Nath

RAW is heating up as we're getting weeks away from Crown Jewel. While it's true that the event is in jeopardy due to issues not in WWE's control, let's just assume that it is happening for the time being.

On the Women's front, we're just two weeks away from the first-ever ALL-WOMEN'S PPV: EVOLUTION. Let's have a quick recap of what happened on RAW last week.

DX challenged the Brothers Of Destruction for Crown Jewel and the match was official. Bobby Lashley decimated Kevin Owens and turned heel, showing off a new aggressive side of himself, injuring Owens in the process.

Ronda Rousey was taken by surprise as The Bella Twins attacked her from behind, setting up Ronda Rousey for a title defence against Nikki Bella at Evolution. Finn Balor & Bayley got another victory over Mahalicia as they seem directionless.

Kurt Angle made a notable return, eliminating acting GM Baron Corbin to qualify for the WWE World Cup. He then slyly told Charly Caruso backstage that he's still on vacation.

The most interesting occurrence was Dean Ambrose walking out of The Shield. That undoubtedly garnered the most interest. Bobby Roode and Chad Gable proved to be better as a tag team, which means that Roode could also turn on Gable very soon!

With that being said, here's what you have to look forward to this week on what should be an exciting episode of RAW!

#5 Ronda Rousey addresses The Bella Twins' attack

After another victory over The Riott Squad, The Bella Twins blindsided Ronda Rousey, viciously assaulting her. It was later announced that Nikki Bella vs Ronda Rousey would be the RAW Women's title match at Evolution.

The Bella Twins declared a "Bellalution", while the RAW Women's Champion proclaimed that the twins are going to prefer "a relaxing break in the devil's mouth" over what's coming for them at Evolution.

She's set to address them tonight and one would imagine that the Twins are going to do all they can to make sure there's no straightforward action.

