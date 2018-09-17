Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE RAW Preview: 17th September 2018

Daniel Wood
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
17 Sep 2018

Undertaker is coming back to Monday Night Raw
Undertaker is coming back to Monday Night Raw

Last week's Monday Night Raw was all about adding the finishing touches to the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view with Reigns and Strowman coming to to blows. But this week's episode will undoubtedly be dealing with the fallout from Hell in a Cell 2018 and especially the chaotic end to the Universal Title Match

Brock Lesnar made his dramatic return to the WWE much sooner than anyone anticipated to smash his way into the Hell in a Cell structure and assault both Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns, two men who were involved when he lost the Universal Title at SummerSlam.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

The 'Dogs of War' Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre and 'The Shield' members Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose were also involved in the main event, and had a match earlier in the night that saw Ziggler and McIntyre retain the Raw Tag Team Titles.

Finally, Ronda Rousey has proven that Alexa Bliss cannot derail her momentum when she successfully defended her Universal Title against the 'Goddess' in her first ever title defense with the WWE

With all of this going down at Hell in a Cell 2018 it's clear that Monday Night Raw will have a lot going on! What's going to happen?

#4. The Deadman returns to confront Triple H

Undertaker to confront Triple H
Undertaker to confront Triple H

It was advertised during last weeks show but may have gotten lost in the furor surrounding that Hell in a Cell main event finish and Brock Lesnar's return, but it's worth not forgetting that the Undertaker is going to grace Monday Night Raw with his presence.

The 'Phenom' is hurtling towards a last-ever collision with Triple H during the Super Show-Down show and is going to be on the show to address Triple H's comments about the match from last week's Raw.

The WWE have teased some physicality on this one, so there's a chance we'll see some blows exchanged between the two WWE legends!

Daniel Wood
ANALYST
Daniel Wood is a Cinema Manager, comic enthusiast and wrestling fan who has been writing all of his life. He promises never to use the term 'breaks the internet' unless something has literally broken the internet
