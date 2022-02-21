RAW Preview - A new tag team storms the division, A major star returns to WWE for another run?

RAW comes to us in the aftermath of everything that happened at WWE Elimination Chamber, both inside the chamber and outside. It will be interesting to see how the pieces fall, how they fit on the board, on the road to WrestleMania 36.

At the time of writing this article, nothing has been announced for the show. This article will consist of a few educated guesses based on what's been happening in WWE. You are welcome to share your own thoughts and opinions in the comments.

Do remember that this episode of RAW will be the first step on the road to WrestleMania. Therefore, forgive this author if he is a little

#5 Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins enter the WWE RAW Tag Team, division

Okay, so the plans for WrestleMania involve a Kevin Owens vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin match. But until that happens, Kevin Owens still has many a week to kill on RAW. One interesting way that he could spend these weeks on the road to WrestleMania could be in a tag team environment with Seth Rollins.

Couldn't they enter the WWE RAW tag team scene as a unit and take the other teams to task? The star power that they would bring to the program would eclipse teams like RK-Bro or even Rey and Dominik Mysterio. Maybe with enough goodwill, both men could even go babyface to a certain degree.

The key is to make Kevin Owens look strong on the program so that Stone Cold Steve Austin faces a formidable opponent at WrestleMania. Remember that Owens couldn't even qualify to go to Saudi Arabia. A tag team run will also freshen Seth Rollins and allow them to put over younger teams like The Street Profits who could certainly use the rub.

Edited by Pratik Singh