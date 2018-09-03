Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE RAW Preview: 3rd September 2018

Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Preview
19.81K   //    03 Sep 2018, 19:20 IST

Enter capt
We're at the penultimate episode to Hell In A Cell

Monday Night RAW has taken a really interesting direction since SummerSlam. With just two episodes of RAW left until Hell In A Cell, there's no doubt that things are only going to heat up in the red brand.

Last week saw the furthering of rivalries, particularly in the main event scene. In a shocking twist, Kevin Owens quit WWE after losing his Intercontinental title shot against Seth Rollins. What the aftermath of this will be, remains to be seen. Baron Corbin instantly exploited his powers as Acting RAW GM to get one back over Finn Balor.

Things are heating up in the Women's division as well, with Alexa Bliss announcing her intentions to have a rematch with Ronda Rousey at Hell In A Cell. But that wasn't the biggest news coming out of the women's division.

Meanwhile, Constable Corbin continued to stack up the odds against Bobby Lashley, who destroyed the Ascension in a handicap match. Things are continuing to get heated in the penultimate episode to RAW. What's going to happen?

#5 Shawn Michaels returns

E
HBK returns to RAW

The last time we saw Shawn Michaels talking about The Undertaker, it was when he warned Roman Reigns prior to their WrestleMania bout. He's back to talk about The Undertaker and Triple H as the two are just weeks away from their final clash at Super Show Down.

What will one of the all-time greats have to say about this? He's faced both superstars on multiple occasions and had wars with them. Surely, no one knows better than Michaels does.

It's going to be really interesting to see who he's predicting for this bout. Various legends have chimed in on the match and there seems to be a split between who they think is going to win. What will HBK have to say?

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw The Shield Roman Reigns Ronda Rousey
Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Rohit is an avid wrestling fan and aspiring Sports Psychologist.
20 WWE Rivalries that are destined to happen before 2018...
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW Preview: 27th August 2018
RELATED STORY
5 Blockbuster Things That Can Take Monday Night Raw By...
RELATED STORY
5 Blockbuster Things That Can Take Monday Night Raw By...
RELATED STORY
7 Things WWE got right on RAW this week (27 August, 2018) 
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW 27th August 2018: 5 Points to Note
RELATED STORY
30 WWE superstars and their celebrity lookalikes
RELATED STORY
3 best things that happened on Monday Night Raw - 27...
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers from last night's Raw...
RELATED STORY
WWE Live Event Results: London, England (29th August, 2018)
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us