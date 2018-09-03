WWE RAW Preview: 3rd September 2018

We're at the penultimate episode to Hell In A Cell

Monday Night RAW has taken a really interesting direction since SummerSlam. With just two episodes of RAW left until Hell In A Cell, there's no doubt that things are only going to heat up in the red brand.

Last week saw the furthering of rivalries, particularly in the main event scene. In a shocking twist, Kevin Owens quit WWE after losing his Intercontinental title shot against Seth Rollins. What the aftermath of this will be, remains to be seen. Baron Corbin instantly exploited his powers as Acting RAW GM to get one back over Finn Balor.

Things are heating up in the Women's division as well, with Alexa Bliss announcing her intentions to have a rematch with Ronda Rousey at Hell In A Cell. But that wasn't the biggest news coming out of the women's division.

Meanwhile, Constable Corbin continued to stack up the odds against Bobby Lashley, who destroyed the Ascension in a handicap match. Things are continuing to get heated in the penultimate episode to RAW. What's going to happen?

#5 Shawn Michaels returns

HBK returns to RAW

The last time we saw Shawn Michaels talking about The Undertaker, it was when he warned Roman Reigns prior to their WrestleMania bout. He's back to talk about The Undertaker and Triple H as the two are just weeks away from their final clash at Super Show Down.

What will one of the all-time greats have to say about this? He's faced both superstars on multiple occasions and had wars with them. Surely, no one knows better than Michaels does.

It's going to be really interesting to see who he's predicting for this bout. Various legends have chimed in on the match and there seems to be a split between who they think is going to win. What will HBK have to say?

