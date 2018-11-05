WWE RAW Preview: 5th November 2018

What will The Beast Incarnate have to say?

We saw the fallout from Evolution last week and we're going to see the fallout from Crown Jewel this week. The not-so-well-received show is now in the books, ending what seemed like a complicated period of time for WWE. One thing's for sure, they're probably happy that the week is over.

Either way, Crown Jewel seemingly saw the end of the DX vs Brothers of Destruction feud. The WWE World Cup ended rather disastrously, as Dolph Ziggler, the finalist from RAW was set to face The Miz to find out who's the best in the world. Due to an injury, it seemed like Ziggler would win by forfeit, but Shane McMahon wouldn't let it happen, taking his place and winning the World Cup himself.

The controversy didn't end there as Brock Lesnar ended up becoming a 2-time Universal Champion, beating Braun Strowman for the second time. However, this time around, his win was assisted by none other than acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin.

With a brief recap over, let's jump into what to look forward to on RAW this week!

#5 What's next for Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose?

Dean Ambrose turned on Seth Rollins moments after becoming RAW Tag Team Champions. When Seth Rollins demanded an explanation from The Lunatic Fringe last week, he first didn't seem too upset because of what happened 4 years ago. However, when Ambrose came out and refused to answer or say a word, Rollins' tone and demeanour changed.

He was angry and furious at Ambrose's lack of response. Now, they're RAW Tag Team Champions and logic should state that they should face The Bar in a champions vs champions match at Survivor Series. With that being said, Rollins also has a match against Shinsuke Nakamura, but what's going to be the fate of the tag team championships?

