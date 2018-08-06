Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE RAW Preview: 6th August, 2018

Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Preview
5.99K   //    06 Aug 2018, 21:46 IST

Enter c
RAW will see some major repercussions for last week

With just two more episodes of RAW heading into SummerSlam, things are set to heat up on the red brand. Kurt Angle announced Ronda Rousey's in-ring debut on RAW against Alicia Fox while Finn Balor and Constable Corbin have unfinished business. Braun Strowman will be looking to get one back after Jinder Mahal gained a "technical" victory over him.

What technical victory? By count-out, of course! With Kevin Owens lingering around Strowman looking to take his Money In The Bank contract, a quick distraction from him helped the Modern Day Maharaja gain a surprising count-out victory!

Despite what some might say, Elias probably had the roughest two weeks of any WWE superstar(sorry Paul Heyman!). After being constantly interrupted throughout RAW two weeks ago, things weren't made any better when Bobby Lashley decided to interfere and had a tune of his own. 

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news

Titus Worldwide continued to get the upper hand over Authors of Pain as Apollo Crews defeated Akam in his first ever singles match in WWE last week. But will the Authors Of Pain prove to Titus Worldwide why they were so dominant in NXT? 

It's the penultimate episode of RAW to SummerSlam and things are going to get rough and intense between the WWE superstars feuding with each other. Here's what you need to look forward to, this RAW:

#5 Ronda Rousey makes her RAW in-ring debut

Ente
Ronda Rousey requested Alicia Fox and she didn't want to wait!

In what may be the biggest in-ring debut in the history of Monday Night RAW, Ronda Rousey will take on Alicia Fox. How did this match come to pass?

Last week, Ronda Rousey cornered her training partner Natalya in her match against Alicia Fox. Fox was cornered by RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, who just so happens to be defending her title against Rousey at SummerSlam.

After a lot of antics and chaos outside the ring, Alicia Fox was able to take advantage of the distraction and pick up the win over Natalya. Outraged backstage, Rousey requested a match against Alicia Fox, but she didn't want to wait. So General Manager Kurt Angle was happy to oblige and made the match against Alicia Fox for tonight's RAW.

Will Rousey prevail in her in-ring debut or will Alexa Bliss once again cause more trouble?

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Roman Reigns Ronda Rousey
Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Rohit is an avid wrestling fan and aspiring Sports Psychologist.
7 Last-Minute predictions for WWE Raw (6 August 2018)
RELATED STORY
4 Things We Will See On this week's RAW (August 6, 2018)
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst of RAW- 30th July, 2018
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW Preview: 4th June, 2018
RELATED STORY
7 Last-Minute predictions for WWE Raw (30 July 2018)
RELATED STORY
5 mistakes WWE made on Raw this week- 30 July 2018
RELATED STORY
5 Takeaways from this week's WWE Raw (9 July 2018)
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Brock Lesnar Assaults Interviewer Backstage...
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW Results July 30th 2018, latest Monday Night Raw...
RELATED STORY
WWE Monday Night RAW Preview: 28th May, 2018
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us