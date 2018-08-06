WWE RAW Preview: 6th August, 2018

RAW will see some major repercussions for last week

With just two more episodes of RAW heading into SummerSlam, things are set to heat up on the red brand. Kurt Angle announced Ronda Rousey's in-ring debut on RAW against Alicia Fox while Finn Balor and Constable Corbin have unfinished business. Braun Strowman will be looking to get one back after Jinder Mahal gained a "technical" victory over him.

What technical victory? By count-out, of course! With Kevin Owens lingering around Strowman looking to take his Money In The Bank contract, a quick distraction from him helped the Modern Day Maharaja gain a surprising count-out victory!

Despite what some might say, Elias probably had the roughest two weeks of any WWE superstar(sorry Paul Heyman!). After being constantly interrupted throughout RAW two weeks ago, things weren't made any better when Bobby Lashley decided to interfere and had a tune of his own.

Titus Worldwide continued to get the upper hand over Authors of Pain as Apollo Crews defeated Akam in his first ever singles match in WWE last week. But will the Authors Of Pain prove to Titus Worldwide why they were so dominant in NXT?

It's the penultimate episode of RAW to SummerSlam and things are going to get rough and intense between the WWE superstars feuding with each other. Here's what you need to look forward to, this RAW:

#5 Ronda Rousey makes her RAW in-ring debut

Ronda Rousey requested Alicia Fox and she didn't want to wait!

In what may be the biggest in-ring debut in the history of Monday Night RAW, Ronda Rousey will take on Alicia Fox. How did this match come to pass?

Last week, Ronda Rousey cornered her training partner Natalya in her match against Alicia Fox. Fox was cornered by RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, who just so happens to be defending her title against Rousey at SummerSlam.

After a lot of antics and chaos outside the ring, Alicia Fox was able to take advantage of the distraction and pick up the win over Natalya. Outraged backstage, Rousey requested a match against Alicia Fox, but she didn't want to wait. So General Manager Kurt Angle was happy to oblige and made the match against Alicia Fox for tonight's RAW.

Will Rousey prevail in her in-ring debut or will Alexa Bliss once again cause more trouble?

