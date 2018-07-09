WWE Raw Preview, 9th July: Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley to face off before Extreme Rules?

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 885 // 09 Jul 2018, 23:22 IST

This week's Raw is set to take place at the TD Garden in Boston, MA. The superstars of the Red Brand will face off against each other on one last episode of Raw before they finally come to Extreme Rules this Sunday.

Last week's Raw was exciting with Braun Strowman getting his hands on Kevin Owens, or at least the porta potty that Kevin Owens was hiding in, Roman Reigns taking part in two matches in the same night, Bayley and Sasha visiting Dr Shelby, Curtis Axel defeating Woken Matt Hardy, and Corbin and Balor's conversation deteriorated into blows.

With all of that and more taking place in the last Raw, the go-home show of Raw before Extreme Rules is sure to be just as exciting to hype up the upcoming pay-per-view.

Extreme Rules is set to be the last pay-per-view to take place before SummerSlam, and WWE lack two big names from the mix with Ronda Rousey not being in an actual match, and Brock Lesnar not advertised to appear altogether. The pay-per-view significantly lacks matches with stipulations, but Raw might see that change.

Here's looking at what we can expect to see tonight on Raw.

#5 Sasha and Bayley continue their sessions with Dr Shelby

Bayley and Sasha battled previously for the right to face Asuka

Sasha Banks and Bayley ended up having to go to Dr Shelby's 'friendship counselling' together last week, where the two bickered and almost came to blows while Dr Shelby barely retained his sanity in trying to keep the two civilised.

While Dr Shelby's capabilities are more valid than ever in the form of his former patients, Team Hell No, reuniting to face the Bludgeon Brothers on SmackDown Live, he has his hands more than full in trying to deal with Bayley and Sasha.

The two have months of tension built between them, and the former friends have been at each other's throat as of late.

You can watch a clip from Dr Shelby's counselling session here:

On the go-home show of Monday Night Raw, the two will continue their counselling with Dr Shelby, where the Doctor will look for better results from his sessions.