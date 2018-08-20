WWE RAW Preview: August 20th, 2018

A new era of RAW

As promised, WWE delivered in a major way at SummerSlam. With very few disappointing matches on the card, all superstars from both RAW and SmackDown performed to the best of their ability.

It truly feels like a new era on RAW. With Roman Reigns finally dethroning Brock Lesnar in his pursuit to the Universal title, it's given fans and the WWE locker room what they've wanted for over 500 days: A full-time, defending Universal Champion. There's no doubt that Reigns is perfect and fits the bill.

Ronda Rousey, on the other hand, ended the reign of Alexa Bliss in rather quick and dominant fashion. With The Baddest Woman On The Planet now the RAW Women's Champion, the paradigm of the RAW Women's division is going to change drastically.

Elias didn't have the best night, with his guitar breaking in half just as he was about to perform. With no Bobby Lashley to interfere, will things be different tonight?

SummerSlam saw a range of unexpected moments and results, undoubtedly making it one of the most memorable editions in years. But the real question is, with all these crazy moments and title changes, what's going to be the fallout? It's not often that we get to say that the course of RAW is set to change going forward, but this time, it really feels that way.

Here's what you should be looking forward to on this episode of RAW...

#5 Is Finn Balor in line for a career resurgence?

Was the return of Demon Balor an indication of a huge push?

Heading into SummerSlam, Baron Corbin and Finn Balor were tied at 1-1. Neither superstar had much momentum on their side, but all of that changed when Balor came brought out Demon Balor after 10 months.

It was a big shock to the WWE Universe and most definitely to Constable Corbin himself. In a matter of 95 seconds, Finn Balor crushed Corbin and derailed any momentum he had. However, one man's pain is another man's gain, and this could very well be the start of a huge career resurgence for Finn Balor. We're yet to see.

