WWE RAW Preview: 25 June, 2018

Who will challenge Brock Lesnar next?

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10 25 Jun 2018, 21:04 IST
3.22K

Who will face Brock Lesnar next?
Who will face Brock Lesnar next?

Tonight's episode of RAW has another packed show. We have a huge title rematch as Seth Rollins tries to win back his Intercontinental Championship from Dolph Ziggler. Apart from that, we'll find out more details from Kurt Angle as far as Brock Lesnar's next challenger for the WWE Universal Championship is concerned.

Alexa Bliss will face Nia Jax at Extreme Rules and it will be interesting to see whats happens between them tonight. Staying with the women's division, Sasha and Bayley's friendship may finally be over after coming to blows last week on RAW.

Apart from the announced matches, one of the things I'm looking forward to is what the 'constable' of RAW Baron Corbin does next. How long will Kurt Angle take Corbin's jabs and insults?

Who's next?


Last week on RAW, Kurt Angle made a rather vague announcement regarding the future of the WWE Universal Championship. Angle said that there would be a multi-person match at Extreme Rules to decide who would challenge Lesnar next without mentioning any participants or even how many participants.

Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley were later announced for the match and we can expect to find out more on RAW tonight.

Brock Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman chimed in on Twitter with Heyman taking a shot at WWE's Twitter account as well as saying that RAW GM Kurt Angle panders to social media:


We'll find out more about this mysterious match later tonight. Other names who could be included are Finn Balor, Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins, depending on whether Rollins wins his IC title back.

At this point, rumours suggest that Bobby Lashley could be the next man in line to challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship.

