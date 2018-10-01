Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE Raw Preview: October 1st, 2018

Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Preview
1.03K   //    01 Oct 2018, 21:49 IST

Enter cap

We're in for an interesting episode of RAW this week. On the Shield's front, some mind games have been going on, with Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre trying to put ideas in Dean Ambrose's head.

This didn't affect The Shield too bad on the night, however, because they wound up taking out Baron Corbin and The Authors of Pain in the main event.

The big headlines from last week was that Brie Bella concussed Liv Morgan during their six-woman tag team match. It didn't reflect well on Brie, so it'll be interesting to see how she deals with it this week.

Triple H, while not really speaking about The Undertaker, mentioned in passing that everyone knows his time is done. Dark words, but hard to argue with. The mind games continue between the two legends.

The Ascension got a major victory last week when Konnor defeated Chad Gable in a shocking upset. Meanwhile, Lio Rush and Bobby Lashley continued to get the better of Kevin Owens and Elias.

In what many considered an all-out war, McIntyre & Ziggler narrowly retained the RAW Tag Team titles against The Revival. One must think that after the close contest, The Top Guys are going to be back in contention sooner than later.

Now that we've caught you up with what happened last week, let's look ahead and see what you have to look forward to on RAW tonight!

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news

#5 It's about to get Rowdy in Seattle

En
The RAW Women's Champ returns to action

After an absence last week, Ronda Rousey is going to look to get revenge for Natalya when she takes on Riott Squad leader Ruby Riott.

This is surely going to be a grudge match to follow. Don't expect the champ to pass through Riott with ease. If anything, Ruby Riott has proven herself to be a worthy competitor to the top stars (despite some slyness here and there).

This could be the main event and it would certainly be a worthy one for Ronda Rousey's in-ring return!

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw The Shield Roman Reigns Ronda Rousey
Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Rohit is an avid wrestling fan and aspiring Sports Psychologist.
WWE RAW Preview: 10th September 2018
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW Preview: September 24th, 2018
RELATED STORY
5 possibilities for the Go Home Episode of Monday Night...
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW Preview: 3rd September 2018
RELATED STORY
Hits and Misses for RAW and SmackDown Live this Month...
RELATED STORY
5 last minute predictions for WWE Raw (24 September 2018)
RELATED STORY
20 WWE Rivalries that are destined to happen before 2018...
RELATED STORY
5 surprises which could happen in WWE during the month of...
RELATED STORY
4 Possible Things That Will Likely Happen On The Last RAW...
RELATED STORY
WWE Raw September 3, 2018: 5 Better Things that WWE could...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us