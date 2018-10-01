WWE Raw Preview: October 1st, 2018

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Preview 1.03K // 01 Oct 2018, 21:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

We're in for an interesting episode of RAW this week. On the Shield's front, some mind games have been going on, with Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre trying to put ideas in Dean Ambrose's head.

This didn't affect The Shield too bad on the night, however, because they wound up taking out Baron Corbin and The Authors of Pain in the main event.

The big headlines from last week was that Brie Bella concussed Liv Morgan during their six-woman tag team match. It didn't reflect well on Brie, so it'll be interesting to see how she deals with it this week.

Triple H, while not really speaking about The Undertaker, mentioned in passing that everyone knows his time is done. Dark words, but hard to argue with. The mind games continue between the two legends.

The Ascension got a major victory last week when Konnor defeated Chad Gable in a shocking upset. Meanwhile, Lio Rush and Bobby Lashley continued to get the better of Kevin Owens and Elias.

In what many considered an all-out war, McIntyre & Ziggler narrowly retained the RAW Tag Team titles against The Revival. One must think that after the close contest, The Top Guys are going to be back in contention sooner than later.

Now that we've caught you up with what happened last week, let's look ahead and see what you have to look forward to on RAW tonight!

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news

#5 It's about to get Rowdy in Seattle

The RAW Women's Champ returns to action

After an absence last week, Ronda Rousey is going to look to get revenge for Natalya when she takes on Riott Squad leader Ruby Riott.

This is surely going to be a grudge match to follow. Don't expect the champ to pass through Riott with ease. If anything, Ruby Riott has proven herself to be a worthy competitor to the top stars (despite some slyness here and there).

This could be the main event and it would certainly be a worthy one for Ronda Rousey's in-ring return!

1 / 5 NEXT