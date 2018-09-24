WWE RAW Preview: September 24th, 2018

The Shield stood tall last week

We're only weeks away from WWE Super Show-Down and things are getting heated on the red brand. In a very happening episode of RAW last week, Brock Lesnar's return match was announced for WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh in November.

While fans were less than thrilled about Lesnar returning, what did thrill them was the fact that Undertaker announced that Kane would be in his corner against Triple H at Super Show-Down. Lio Rush made his presence known on Monday Night RAW, assisting Bobby Lashley, while Ronda Rousey seems to have found brand new challengers in the Riott squad, specifically Ruby Riott.

In what many considered an abuse of power, acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin inserted himself into the main event, in a title match against Roman Reigns. Despite the threat of Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler looming, Reigns prevailed and walked out still Universal Champion (not that anyone expected otherwise).

Nia Jax finally returned from injury to team with Ember Moon, defeating Mickie James and Alicia Fox. With Alexa Bliss announced to have an injury, it's safe to say that she's going to be out of the title picture for a while.

RAW emanates from Denver this week and here's what you need to look forward to heading in.

#6 Will Triple H respond to The Undertaker?

Triple H hasn't been the biggest Undertaker fan of late

As you know by now, Triple H and Undertaker are set to go head-to-head one last time at Super Show-Down on October 6th. Last week, The Undertaker continued the war of words between the two, indulging in his own trash talk.

He revealed that he isn't coming alone, but with his brother Kane in his corner. With Triple H having Shawn Michaels in his corner, how will he respond to Undertaker's continued mind games?

He's made it clear that he's lost respect for him, but is it all a part of The Game's tactics too? Now that they've exchanged words, it's highly possible that they finally have their much-anticipated face-to-face

