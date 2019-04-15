×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE RAW Preview: Superstar Shake-Up begins, Roman Reigns' next opponent

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Preview
653   //    15 Apr 2019, 19:31 IST

WWE will get Shaken-Up tonight
WWE will get Shaken-Up tonight

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW sees the start of the International Superstar Shake-Up. WWE will well and truly be shaken-up tonight and the Shake-up will continue on WWE SmackDown Live tomorrow night.

The big question heading into tonight will be regarding which SmackDown stars make their debut on the red brand. Then, there are also NXT stars who can be called up to main roster.

ALSO READ: 4 Reasons why Brock Lesnar could move to WWE SmackDown in the Superstar Shake-Up

Roman Reigns' next feud

Roman Reigns is all set for a brand new feud
Roman Reigns is all set for a brand new feud

Roman Reigns is all set for a brand new feud after WrestleMania. Reigns faced Drew McIntyre at the Show of Shows on his singles return and beat him with a pinfall after hitting the 'Scottish Psychopath' with his patented Spear.

What's next for the 'Big Dog'? Will he challenge his brother Seth Rollins for the title he never lost or will we see Reigns get challenged by someone fresh? Who knows, we could even see Roman Reigns on SmackDown going forward.


Becky Lynch responds to Lacey Evans

Becky Lynch could respond to Lacey Evans tonight
Becky Lynch could respond to Lacey Evans tonight

Lacey Evans rudely interrupted 'Becky 2 Belts' last week on both RAW and SmackDown. It seems pretty clear that Lacey Evans is going to be the first WWE Superstar to get a shot at Becky Lynch but the question now is regarding which title Evans will be challenging for.

We don't even know which brand Lacey Evans is on as of now, but that question should more or less be answered by the end of RAW tonight. If Evans isn't drafted to RAW, then we'll know that she's going to be headed to the blue brand and therefore more likely to be challenging for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

1 / 2 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw AJ Styles Samoa Joe WWE Superstar Shakeup
Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Pro wrestling writer. Puroresu and Strong Style fan. Writer for SK Pro Wrestling and Fox Sports Asia.
Who should move over to Raw during the 2019 Superstar Shakeup?
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE officially teases Roman Reigns' next feud
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Roman Reigns' next opponent revealed (possible spoiler)
RELATED STORY
WWE Superstar Shakeup 2019: 6 feuds WWE needs to plan after WrestleMania 35.
RELATED STORY
5 possible surprises we could see during the 2019 Superstar Shakeup
RELATED STORY
WWE Superstar Shakeup 2019: 4 Major Stars Who Desperately Need To Change Brands
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Backstage reason why WWE kept Roman Reigns off RAW after Wrestlemania 35 revealed
RELATED STORY
3 Things Possible at the 2019 WWE Superstar Shakeup
RELATED STORY
WWE Superstar Shakeup: 4 RAW stars who must move to SmackDown and 4 who must not
RELATED STORY
Five Things WWE Must Avoid Doing During The Superstar Shake Up
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us