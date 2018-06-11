Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE RAW Preview: Two Huge Fatal-4-Way Matches, Roman Reigns Set To Take Revenge

A huge main-event, Roman Reigns is back for revenge.

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Feature 11 Jun 2018, 18:14 IST
6.59K


Tonight's episode of RAW comes to us from the Verizon Arena in Little Rock, Arkansas. We have a number of big matches set for tonight including Roman Reigns accepting Jinder Mahal's challenge, weeks after Spearing Mahal through a temporary wall set up on the way to catering.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

We also have two big Fatal-4-Way matches set for tonight. All 4 RAW Superstars in the men's MITB ladder match - Finn Balor, Braun Strowman, Bobby Roode and Kevin Owens - face-off as well as all 4 RAW women taking part in the Women's MITB ladder match. Who will go into Money In The Bank with the bragging rights?

Apart from this, we have a big face-off as RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax goes nose to nose with soon to be UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey. All this and a whole lot more on tonight's RAW.

Two big Fatal-4-Way Matches


We have two big Fatal-4-Way matches on RAW tonight.

First of all, the four Superstars in the men's Money In The Ladder match go at it for bragging rights less than a week away from the PPV. More than bragging rights, they will also look to gain momentum. Who will come out on top - Strowman, Roode, Owens or Balor?

Secondly, as for the women's fatal-4-way, we'll first have to see the condition Natalya and Alexa Bliss are in. Natalya picked up a knee injury in her match against Nia Jax last week on RAW while Bliss was "injured" during a 6-woman tag match. We'll have to wait till RAW for further updated on them.

