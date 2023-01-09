WWE Raw Preview: Will Brock Lesnar's arch-rival return tonight?

We are officially on the road to Royal Rumble and the January 9, 2023, episode of WWE RAW promises to be a thriller. The multi-vignette series hyping Cody Rhodes’ return will probably continue while Alexa Bliss resumes her story with Bianca Belair and Uncle Howdy. The return of Brock Lesnar’s arch-rival is also an exciting prospect.

Last week on WWE RAW, MVP was spotted with Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin in the background of a backstage segment involving Damage CTRL. The former Hurt Business members were discussing something with General Manager Adam Pearce.

The Hurt Business was one of the most famous stables in WWE’s Thunderdome Era. Led by Bobby Lashley and managed by MVP, it reached its pinnacle in late 2020. The All Mighty reigned as the United States Championship while Benjamin and Alexander held the RAW Tag Team Championships.

WWE looked solid in their plans for the trio. Unfortunately, the stable officially disbanded in 2022 following heated feuds between the former members. Fans are eager for a Hurt Business reunion and it could be the case leading up to the Royal Rumble.

Bobby Lashley hasn’t been seen on WWE RAW since losing a No.1 Contender Match against Seth Rollins. The creative is fixated on the Rollins versus Austin Theory program, which apparently means the All Mighty’s hustle for the US Title is over.

Reforming the Hurt Business is a sure-shot way of satisfying the WWE Universe. Watch out for Bobby Lashley mingling with Cedric, Shelton and MVP in the next segment featuring the former Hurt Business stooges. A long-term build up to the reunion is also probable with the WWE RAW show on January 9, 2023, serving as groundwork.

It remains to be seen how the story will unfold. Lashley could even renew his feud with Brock Lesnar, culminating in a match at Royal Rumble, where the reunited Hurt Business shocks The Beast Incarnate and paves the way for Bobby's redemption victory.

WWE RAW superstar Bobby Lashley guaranteed a Hurt Business reunion

Formed in 2020, the Hurt Business became a huge part of the wrestling careers of Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin. Lashley was able to portray a solid heel while his stooges got much-deserved recognition from fans.

During an interview with Radio Rahim, the All Mighty vowed to bring back the Hurt Business:

“The Hurt Business was something that everybody loved, and everybody will still love… I will make sure that somehow, some way, we get back together because it seems like right now, everybody is getting back into some sort of group in the WWE.” (H/T TJR Wrestling)

Interestingly, Lashley claimed he was eyeing the tag team titles prior to his Crown Jewel Match against Brock Lesnar. Could the Hurt Business reform and target The Bloodline? Time will tell.

