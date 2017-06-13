WWE RAW Results 12th June 2017, Latest Monday Night Raw winners and video highlights

Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe's epic showdown.

This week’s episode of RAW came to us from the Cajundome in New Orleans, Lousiana. The main-event of the show featured a 2 out of 3 falls match for the WWE RAW Tag-Team Championships as Cesaro and Sheamus defended their titles against The Hardyz. The headline attraction of the show was Brock Lesnar returning to confront Samoa Joe after what Joe did to Paul Heyman last week.

Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman confront Samoa Joe

Brock Lesnar made his much-anticipated return to WWE RAW return accompanied by his advocate Paul Heyman. Heyman took to the mic, calling out Samoa Joe for being a coward and choking him out on RAW last week.

Heyman went on to say that Lesnar had faced many Samoans in his day but now he was about to face the Samoan that the other Samoans wanted nothing to do with – Samoa Joe. As Heyman continued berating Joe, saying that Joe would never lock in the Coquina Clutch on Lesnar, the Samoan Submission Machine’s music hit.

As Heyman scampered out of the ring with the Universal title belt, Lesnar and Joe went nose to nose in the ring. Joe didn’t step back and hit the first shot, a headbutt, which led to the two behemoths brawling.

Kurt Angle came out immediately with security, who Lesnar dealt with swiftly, leading to Angle calling out the entire roster to come out and drag them apart.