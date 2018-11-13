WWE RAW Results 12th November 2018, latest Monday Night Raw winners, video highlights

RAW started off with a small tribute to US veterans on the occasion of Veteran's Day. As the broadcast cut to the live cameras, a big number of WWE Superstars were already in the ring for the Battle Royale, the winner of which would lead the red brand at Survivor Series.

Battle Royale to decide the RAW Team Leader

The Battle Royale didn't really go as we had hoped

The match was underway as soon as the show started and it wasn't long until Braun Strowman interfered and turned the competitors of the Battle Royale into mincemeat. Bobby Roode was one of the first to go followed by all the other Superstars who were in or around the ring.

Result: Battle Royale was halted due to Braun's interruption

Braun held RAW hostage and Stephanie had to save the day

Once Braun was the only one left he picked up a mic and said he had been chasing interim RAW GM Baron Corbin and he was not leaving till Corbin 'Got these hands'. Instead, Stephanie McMahon came out and said that regardless of the issue, he could not hold RAW hostage.

Stephanie offered him the position of the team RAW leader but Braun said he didn't give a damn. He said Stephanie was trying to manipulate him and asked for Corbin again. She then offered Braun anything he wanted in return for leading the red brand. Braun said he wanted another Universal Title shot and Baron Corbin in the ring in a match where he picked the stipulations.

Braun also wanted Baron Corbin to sign a waiver so he wasn't responsible for the outcome of the match. Stephanie agreed but on the condition that he didn't touch Baron till after Survivor Series.

Rousey still doesn't like Stephanie

Ronda Rousey came out next and said she would destroy 'the Man', but then focused her aggression on Stephanie. As Rousey was about to attack Steph, Baron came out and talked her down. Rousey took out Baron with a Judo Throw and then walked out. Braun then went for Baron but Steph reminded him of the stipulations.

Braun told Corbin to enjoy being Steph's lapdog because, after Survivor Series, he will neuter Baron.

