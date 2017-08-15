WWE RAW Results 14th August 2017, Latest Monday Night Raw winners and video highlights

A huge title change, 4-way confrontation and the return of the 'Demon' confirmed.

@pratyayghSK by Pratyay Ghosh Top 5 / Top 10 15 Aug 2017, 08:48 IST

This weeks episode of RAW took place in Sasha Banks' hometown Boston, MS. The show saw Sasha face Nia Jax to see who would face Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam. There was also a WWE Cruiserweight Championship match between Tozawa and the champion Neville.

We also saw a 4-way confrontation between Brock Lesnar, Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns.

Dean Ambrose calls out Seth Rollins

Dean Ambrose kicked off WWE RAW and he wasted no time in calling out Seth Rollins after the events of last week. Seth came out and Dean asked him to stop playing games. The two of them failed to settle their differences and began a scuffle.

This led to blows as the two men rolled out to ringside when Sheamus and Cesaro’s music hit. Sheamus and Cesaro looked to have the two former SHIELD brothers where they wanted them but Seth and Dean soon regrouped and drove Cesaro and Sheamus off.

The two of them then faced off in the ring again before joining fists to the delight of the fans in attendance. Kurt Angle’s music hit after this and he came out and made the match official.