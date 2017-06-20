WWE RAW Results 19th June 2017, Latest Monday Night Raw winners and video highlights

Who attacked Enzo & Cass?

Raw came to us from Evansville, Indiana tonight. The show features Roman Reigns’ big announcement for SummerSlam along with Kurt Angle’s ongoing search for who attacked Enzo and Cass. For full RAW results, read on.

Roman Reigns kicks off RAW

Roman Reigns kicked off RAW, making his way down to the ring to make his big announcement for SummerSlam that was hyped on RAW last week. Roman came down and named a list of opponents whom he’d beaten before announcing that at SummerSlam, he wanted a shot at the WWE Universal Championship because this was his yard since he’d beaten ‘Taker.

Roman announced that he didn't care who won at Great Balls of Fire, Brock Lesnar or the 'guy they called Joe'. Samoa Joe's music hit and an irate Joe made his way down to the ring. Joe blasted Roman for forgetting his name and told him that his name wasn't on the list of names that Roman has beaten.

Joe then took a cheap shot at Roman and proceeded to attack him before Roman regrouped with a Superman Punch which sent Joe scurrying.

Joe then took a cheap shot at Roman and proceeded to attack him before Roman regrouped with a Superman Punch which sent Joe scurrying.