WWE Raw Results 20th February 2017, Latest Monday Night Raw winners and video highlights

Kevin Owens explains his actions, Brock Lesnar returns and more.

Raw took place in the Staples Center in LA tonight. Following last week’s developments this was always going to be a very interesting episode of Raw and it didn’t disappoint.

DDP was announced as the latest member of the 2017 Hall of Fame ahead of Raw.

The main-event of the evening was a massive match between Braun Strowman and Big Show. Let’s get straight to the results.

Raw kicks off with Kevin Owens

Raw kicked off with a suited up WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens who was greeted by boos. Owens said that he finally had a chance to reveal why he can beat Goldberg. He added that when he was 15 he wouldn’t have believed that he would defend his WWE Universal Championship in the main even of a PPV against Goldberg, he wouldn’t beieve it. He said that even when Goldberg was ploughing through men in WCW, he hadn’t been impressed.

Owens said that he didn’t care about what happened to Brock Lesnar because Brock had underestimated Goldberg while Goldbegr had caught a lucky break. Owens then revealed his plan to defeat Goldberg. He would outlast him because the longer the match would go on, it would get tipped in Owens’ favour. Owens then accused of Goldberg wanting to use his WWE Universal title as a prop in his quest to prove that superheroes exist.

Owens added that the fans could chant for him all they wanted at WWE Fastlane because as far as he was concered, Goldberg was nothing. KO then started to address what happened to Y2J last week. He just dropped the mic and walked away.