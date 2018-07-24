Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE RAW Results 23rd July 2018, latest RAW winners and video highlights

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Feature
30.67K   //    24 Jul 2018, 08:55 IST

WWE RAW kicked off with the Superstars on the entrance ramp and Vince McMahon in the ring. Vince invited Triple H and Stephanie McMahon to come out and join her.

Triple H and Stephanie came out and started out by thanking fans for being a part of the women's revolution before announcing that WWE's first ever all women PPV, WWE Evolution, would be coming in late October.

A number of SmackDown women were also present as the announcement was made. So was NXT Star Nikki Cross.

1 / 9 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw
Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Pro wrestling writer. Puroresu and Strong Style fan. Writer for SK Pro Wrestling and WrestleZone.
WWE RAW results July 17 2018, latest Monday Night Raw...
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW Results: April 16th, 2018; Latest Monday Night...
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW Results 9th July 2018, latest RAW winners and...
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW Results, April 9th 2018, Latest Monday Night RAW...
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW Results 21st May 2018, latest RAW winners and...
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW results July 2nd 2018, latest Monday Night Raw...
RELATED STORY
WWE Raw results 28th May 2018, latest Monday Night Raw...
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW Results 7th May 2018, Latest RAW winners and...
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW Results, March 19th 2018, Latest RAW winners &...
RELATED STORY
WWE Monday Night Raw preview (July 23rd 2018)
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us