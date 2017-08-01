WWE RAW Results 31st July 2017, Latest Monday Night Raw winners and video highlights

WWE gave us another brilliant episode of RAW and it featured a surprise appearance and a huge triple threat match.

@pratyayghSK by Pratyay Ghosh Top 5 / Top 10 01 Aug 2017, 08:44 IST

RAW took place in Pittsburgh, PA this week – the hometown of RAW GM Kurt Angle and also Corey Graves. The packed show was main-evented by a triple threat match between Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe.

The show also featured a Miz TV segment with Jason Jordan and a huge showdown between Big Cass and Big Show.

Kurt Angle kicks off WWE RAW

The show kicked off with Kurt Angle returning home to Pittsburgh. Angle thanked the fans for their support over the years before announcing a match between Big Show and Big Cass as well as the Miz TV segment with his ‘son’ Jason Jordan. He also reminded the fans of the triple threat main-event between Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe.

As Angle went to leave, Brock Lesnar’s music hit. Brock made a surprise appearance with Paul Heyman by their side and the duo made their way to the ring. Heyman announced that he had realized what game Kurt Angle was playing. He accused Angle of trying to the the WWE Universal Championship off Lesnar, which is why he had booked a Fatal-4-Way match at SummerSlam.

Heyman then promised that Brock Lesnar would leave WWE if he failed to retain his championship at SummerSlam and Heyman would be leaving with him.