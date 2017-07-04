WWE RAW Results 3rd July 2017, Latest Monday Night Raw winners and video highlights

The go-home show for WWE Great Balls Of Fire.

The go-home episode of RAW ahead of Great Balls of Fire took place in Phoenix, Arizona.

Enzo Amore kicks off RAW

WWE RAW kicked off with Enzo Amore coming out with a message for Cass. As Enzo made his way to the ring, we saw that Enzo vs Big Cass had been made official for WWE Great Balls of Fire.

Enzo came down to the ring and called him out for being a snake and using Enzo’s silver-tongue and ability on the mic for 5 years, biding his time. He asked Cass what he or Conor McGregor could do to him that hadn’t been done yet since he’d already been knocked out on PPV.

Enzo continued to say that he’d never join the dark side before adding that he’d dug out of holes deeper than 7ft. Enzo finished off by saying that it was all about him now.

We got a backstage interview with Big Cass after this. He said that he’d never heard of anyone talking so much without saying anything before. Enzo attacked Cass from behind while he was talking and WWE officials had to separate them.