WWE Raw results: 4th June 2018, latest Monday Night Raw winners, video highlights

And a legendary 0-200 streak became official on RAW

Jojo ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 05 Jun 2018, 10:03 IST 17.62K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Plenty of surprises were in store for the fans on tonight's RAW

This week's Monday Night RAW started off with a performance by Elias and the crowd chanted that they wanted to walk with Elias. Elias gloated about taking out Rollins last week and shows footage.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Seth Rollins' music hit soon after and the Kingslayer charged down to the ring. Rollins and Elias faced off and finally came to blows. Meanwhile, Jinder Mahal came out of nowhere to attack Rollins. Roman Reigns came out to even the odds.

RAW GM Kurt Angle came out next. He made the tag match between Rollins and Reigns vs Mahal and Elias official.

#1 Seth Rollins & Roman Reigns vs Jinder Mahal & Elias

Elias and Jinder dominated the early parts of the match. Reigns took Jinder down and finally made the tag to Rollins. Rollins and Elias came in fresh and Rollins was all over the Drifter. Rollins hit a Blockbuster for a near fall before clutching his injured neck.

The Big Dog proceeded to punch Mahal out of the ring and as he was about to assault The Maharaja outside, Sunil Singh interfered and Elias took advantage as we headed to commercial.

Rollins headed to ringside to help Reigns as Sunil Singh tried to hit Rollins with a steel chair. Rollins caught the chair and headed into the ring where Elias hit him with the Drift Away onto the steel chair. Mahal and Elias get a huge win after the following pin

Result: Jinder Mahal & Elias def. Seth Rollins & Roman Reigns