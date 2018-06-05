Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

WWE Raw results: 4th June 2018, latest Monday Night Raw winners, video highlights

And a legendary 0-200 streak became official on RAW

Jojo
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 05 Jun 2018, 10:03 IST
17.62K

Plenty of surprises were in store for the fans on tonight's RAW
Plenty of surprises were in store for the fans on tonight's RAW

This week's Monday Night RAW started off with a performance by Elias and the crowd chanted that they wanted to walk with Elias. Elias gloated about taking out Rollins last week and shows footage.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Seth Rollins' music hit soon after and the Kingslayer charged down to the ring. Rollins and Elias faced off and finally came to blows. Meanwhile, Jinder Mahal came out of nowhere to attack Rollins. Roman Reigns came out to even the odds.

RAW GM Kurt Angle came out next. He made the tag match between Rollins and Reigns vs Mahal and Elias official.


#1 Seth Rollins & Roman Reigns vs Jinder Mahal & Elias

Ente

Elias and Jinder dominated the early parts of the match. Reigns took Jinder down and finally made the tag to Rollins. Rollins and Elias came in fresh and Rollins was all over the Drifter. Rollins hit a Blockbuster for a near fall before clutching his injured neck.

The Big Dog proceeded to punch Mahal out of the ring and as he was about to assault The Maharaja outside, Sunil Singh interfered and Elias took advantage as we headed to commercial.

Rollins headed to ringside to help Reigns as Sunil Singh tried to hit Rollins with a steel chair. Rollins caught the chair and headed into the ring where Elias hit him with the Drift Away onto the steel chair. Mahal and Elias get a huge win after the following pin

Result: Jinder Mahal & Elias def. Seth Rollins & Roman Reigns 

Page 1 of 8 Next
WWE Raw Kevin Owens Finn Balor
WWE Raw results 28th May 2018, latest Monday Night Raw...
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW Results: April 16th, 2018; Latest Monday Night...
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW Results, April 9th 2018, Latest Monday Night RAW...
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW Results, 14th May 2018, Latest Monday Night RAW...
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW Results: April 30th, 2018; Latest Monday Night...
RELATED STORY
WWE Monday Night Raw Results: 26th March 2018, latest Raw...
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW Results, March 19th 2018, Latest RAW winners &...
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW Results 3rd April, 2018, Latest Monday Night RAW...
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW Results: March 5th, 2018, Latest RAW winners and...
RELATED STORY
Monday Night Raw Report Card - May 28, 2018
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...