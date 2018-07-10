WWE RAW Results 9th July 2018, latest RAW winners and video highlights

Pratyay Ghosh FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Feature 21.49K // 10 Jul 2018, 08:48 IST

RAW kicked off with Roman Reigns backstage, making his way out to the ring. Lashley blocked Roman's path and Lashley warned Roman not to call him out as the 'Big Dog' made his way out.

Roman Reigns calls Lashley out

Roman Reigns opened RAW in the middle of the ring by calling "Bob" out. As soon as Lashley made his way out, Kurt Angle's music hit. Angle told Reigns and Lashley to save it for Extreme Rules on Sunday but they started trading blows.

Angle called out a number of Superstars, including 'constable' Corbin, to restrain the two men and keep them apart. Keeping them apart was easier said than done but eventually they were pulled apart but it wasn't over. Roman sprinted down the ramp after breaking free from the Superstars leading him away to trade blows with Lashley one last time.