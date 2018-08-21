WWE RAW Results August 20th 2018, latest Monday Night Raw winners, video highlights

Roman Reigns came out to the ring to kick off Monday night RAW and declared that he will be a fighting champion and will face Finn Balor in a title match tonight. Finn came out as well and Baron Corbin was quick to follow him out and protest Balor's title shot.

Kurt Angle made his entrance and set up the title match as the main event between Balor and Reigns and also set up our first match of the night, Corbin vs. Bobby Lashley.

#1 Baron Corbin vs. Bobby Lashley

Lashley was in control early on and Baron threw Lashley out with a quick tackle, dropping him on the apron. The two were outside and Corbin steamrolled Lashley, dropping him to the floor as we headed for a commercial break.

We returned to see Lashley in a submission move and struggling to get out before Corbin sent him shoulder first into the ringpost. Lashley sidestepped and Corbin charged into the post himself. Lashley hit a few clotheslines and a spinebuster for a near fall.

Corbin bounced Lashley's neck off the top rope and set him up on the corner and Lashley leaped into a chokeslam backbreaker for a near fall. Lashley delivered a brand new finisher and got the three count.

Result: Bobby Lashley def. Baron Corbin

Backstage, Paul Heyman told Angle that Brock wants his contractual rematch. Angle said he's obligated to grant the rematch but it will be a long time from now since he has a fighting champion as opposed to Brock who sits at home. Heyman said the match should be at Hell in a Cell and Angle says "Forget about it", before walking off.

