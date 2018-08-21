Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE RAW Results August 20th 2018, latest Monday Night Raw winners, video highlights 

Jojo
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
44.38K   //    21 Aug 2018, 08:52 IST

Enter capti

Roman Reigns came out to the ring to kick off Monday night RAW and declared that he will be a fighting champion and will face Finn Balor in a title match tonight. Finn came out as well and Baron Corbin was quick to follow him out and protest Balor's title shot.

Kurt Angle made his entrance and set up the title match as the main event between Balor and Reigns and also set up our first match of the night, Corbin vs. Bobby Lashley.

#1 Baron Corbin vs. Bobby Lashley

Ent

Lashley was in control early on and Baron threw Lashley out with a quick tackle, dropping him on the apron. The two were outside and Corbin steamrolled Lashley, dropping him to the floor as we headed for a commercial break.

We returned to see Lashley in a submission move and struggling to get out before Corbin sent him shoulder first into the ringpost. Lashley sidestepped and Corbin charged into the post himself. Lashley hit a few clotheslines and a spinebuster for a near fall.

Corbin bounced Lashley's neck off the top rope and set him up on the corner and Lashley leaped into a chokeslam backbreaker for a near fall. Lashley delivered a brand new finisher and got the three count.

Result: Bobby Lashley def. Baron Corbin

Backstage, Paul Heyman told Angle that Brock wants his contractual rematch. Angle said he's obligated to grant the rematch but it will be a long time from now since he has a fighting champion as opposed to Brock who sits at home. Heyman said the match should be at Hell in a Cell and Angle says "Forget about it", before walking off.

1 / 7 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw The Shield Roman Reigns Finn Balor
Jojo
ANALYST
Meh...
The biggest winners and losers from last night's Raw...
RELATED STORY
SK's Take on Roman Reigns missing Monday Night RAW
RELATED STORY
5 things WWE got right on Raw this week-13 August 2018
RELATED STORY
5 Last-Minute predictions for WWE Raw before SummerSlam...
RELATED STORY
5 Ways Dean Ambrose Can Save Monday Night Raw 
RELATED STORY
5 Blockbuster Things That Can Take Monday Night Raw By...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Former WWE Champion to return on...
RELATED STORY
5 Things you missed on Monday Night Raw – June 25th, 2018
RELATED STORY
WWE Raw after SummerSlam 2018: 5 possible scenarios
RELATED STORY
4 things that need to happen on Raw this week- 13 August...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us