WWE RAW Results August 26th, 2019: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest Monday Night RAW

Tonight's RAW had some great moments

Sasha Banks kicked off the show and we got a recap of her past attacks on fellow superstars from the last two week. Natalya attacked Sasha during her speech about how she was the boss of the women's division and a brawl broke out at ringside between the two. A group of officials had to separate the two before we headed to commercials.

The Street Profits were backstage, hyping the show and the introduced us to the new Tag Team Turmoil Match before Round 1 of the King of the Ring tournament continued.

Ricochet vs. Drew McIntyre - King of the Ring: Round 1

Ricochet sent Mcintyre outside for a top rope move but Drew caught him and sent him spine-first into the apron. After a couple of tries, Ricochet finally hit a dive over the top ropes and took out Mcintyre outside. Drew slammed Ricochet onto the mat face-first, almost knocking him out. Ricochet lifted Drew and hit a Northern Lights Suplex but eventually was tossed aside.

Ricochet took a Glasgow Kiss but failed to get the three-count. Ricochet hit the 630 and got the pinfall, moving to the next round.

Result: Ricochet def. Drew McIntyre and moved on to the next round.

Match rating: A

Backstage, Braun Strowman challenged Seth Rollins to a Universal Championship match and Seth agreed. Seth Rollins vs Braun Strowman for the Universal Championship is now the Clash of Champions main event.

The Miz vs. Baron Corbin - King of the Ring: Round 1

The Miz cut a promo before his match about sitting on the Iron Throne of WWE and becoming "King Awesome". Baron Corbin went after The Miz and backed him in the corner. Outside the ring, he continued the pressure.

The Miz countered an End of Days into a DDT, but it was not enough for the pinfall.

