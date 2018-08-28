WWE RAW Results August 27th 2018, latest Monday Night Raw winners, video highlights

Roman Reigns came out and issued an open challenge for the Universal Championship and Braun Strowman showed up. He said he'll face Roman inside the steel cage at Hell in a Cell. Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre came out to challenge Roman as well.

Acting RAW GM Baron Corbin came out and set up a title match between Braun and Roman at Hell in a Cell while tonight's main event was Ziggler and McIntyre vs. Braun and Roman. He also set up a match between himself and Finn Balor.

Finn Balor vs. Baron Corbin

Corbin took control early and the crowd chanted "You can't wrestle". We returned from commercials to see Balor in a hold. Finn hit a slingblade but took a Deep Six for a near fall. Balor returned the favour with a huge dive over the ropes. Balor then hit a Coupe de Grace but Corbin used a steel chair earning a DQ loss for himself.

Corbin then took a mic and said that he forgot to mention it was a no DQ match and asked the ref to restart it. Corbin then attacked Balor with the same chair and hit the End of Days to get the pinfall.

Result: Baron Corbin def. Finn Balor

Titus Worldwide cut a promo backstage where Titus told Dana it would be a good idea to face Sasha Banks.

