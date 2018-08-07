WWE RAW Results August 6th 2018, latest Monday Night Raw winners, video highlights

Kurt Angle and Constable Corbin were out to make an announcement as RAW kicked off. The RAW GM reminded us that Ronda Rousey was making her debut and said that unlike some former UFC Champions, she has no problem competing on RAW. Roman Reigns quickly made his way out and told Kurt Angle that he respected him but he should've seen last week coming. "When you kick the big dog out, who's going to protect the yard?" - Roman called out Corbin for just standing and doing nothing last week.

Roman Reigns told Angle that he hopes Lesnar wasn't suspended and the GM confirmed that he's going to face Lesnar at SummerSlam and that he hoped Roman kicks his a**. Corbin told Angle to know his place and that he just makes the matches. Angle agreed and made an impromptu match between Constable Corbin and Roman Reigns. Corbin took a cheap shot at Reigns before the match even began.

#1 Roman Reigns vs. Constable Baron Corbin

Corbin was in control for the first few minutes and had Roman in a submission but was met with a boot to the face. Reigns missed the clothesline but followed up with another, sending Corbin outside. Reigns hit a baseball slide and Corbin bounced Reigns' head off the ring post as we broke for ads. Corbin had a submission move locked on Roman as we returned. Roman turned things around with a Samoan drop but it was only a near fall.

Roman hit the repeated forearms in the corner followed by a big boot to Corbin. Roman went for the Superman punch but Corbin reversed it for a near fall, regaining control of the match. Roman countered the End of Days and hit the Superman punch but Corbin kicked out at two. Corbin rolled out of the ring as Reigns was setting up for the finisher and walked up the ramp towards the backstage area and Finn Balor stopped him in his tracks. Reigns got a hold of the confused Baron Corbin in the ring and hit a spear for the win.

Result: Roman Reigns def. Constable Baron Corbin

Roman left the ring after the match and Corbin was still lying there. Finn Balor came in and ht the Coupe de Grace on the Constable of RAW to pay him back for the last few weeks.

Backstage, Seth Rollins asked Agle for help with Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler. Angle told him to go find a partner and face the two in a tag team match later in the night.

