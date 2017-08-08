WWE RAW Results August 7th 2017, Latest RAW winners and video highlights, unexpected WWE debut

A hot crowd made this week's show a decent watch.

Eat. Sleep. Suplex. F5 F5 F5. Repeat!

SummerSlam is fast approaching and things have started to heat up exponentially. With a red hot Toronto crowd, a monstrous last man standing main event and the Beast Incarnate looking to wreck havoc; this week's show had its fair share of moments.

So without further adieu, let's walk you through the results and highlights for this week's show (Note: The videos will be updated as soon as they are available)

Opening segment

The Miz came out and refused to let the show go on until Jason Jordan appeared. Daddy Kurt Angle, though, had other plans as he instead revealed a massive special guest for this week's Miz TV, and it was none other than the Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar.

The Universal Champion's music hit and the fans went ballistic. The Miz vs Heyman in a promo battle?!?!? Hell yeah!

The Miz showed no jitters as he went on to cut a promo, attacking the Beast's advocate and focussed on the upcoming Universal title match at SummerSlam.

He claimed that Lesnar is bound to leave SummerSlam as the former Universal Champion and said that he would put his money on Reigns, Joe or Strowman - each name drop Illiticing a rapturous reaction from the fans - if he was a gambling man.

It was time the ECW legend to take the mic and yes, ECW chants reverberated across the arena. Heyman asked Miz if he and his wife ever role play before taking jabs at the A-lister's stooges, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas, likening them to Joe and Reigns.

Heyman then requested the three members of the Miztourage to get into SummerSlam role-play mode and that the Beast will give the fans a preview of the destruction that awaits the title contenders at the upcoming PPV.

The Beast was unleashed. Suplexes, a trifecta of F5's and a solid statement sent to ahead of the biggest PPV of the summer from the Champion, who has the odds heavily stacked against him.