WWE RAW Results: Bloodline allies with top stable; Legend admits to forcing title change - Winners, Recap, Grades and Highlights (April 17, 2023)

The Bloodline kicked off RAW and The Usos and Heyman were on the mic when Judgment Day made their entrance. We learned from Heyman that Roman Reigns had arranged a secret deal with The Judgment Day, and they would help each other out even though Balor had his issues with The Bloodline.

Heyman offered to solve Judgment Day's Bad Bunny problem if Balor and crew took care of Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Riddle tonight. We headed for the first match of the night shortly after.

WWE RAW Results (April 17, 2023): Solo Sikoa vs. Rey Mysterio

Rey started off strong and avoided some early offense before taking a big lariat. Solo got some elbow strikes before Rey came back with a sunset flip. Mysterio went for a dive, but Solo caught him and turned it into a Samoan Drop.

Rey got the 619 and a springboard splash before Usos came out to distract him. LWO showed up and attacked the Usos at ringside before Solo blocked a 619 in the ring, but Rey got it on the next try. Rey missed the splash before Solo came in with the Samoan Spike for the win.

Result: Solo Sikoa def. Rey Mysterio

After the match, The Bloodline attacked LWO and took them out with Samoan Spikes before Rey took the 1D.

Grade: B

Backstage, Maxxine Dupri and Chad Gable were fighting about which one of them would get to keep Otis after the Draft, and Adam Pearce said that he will consider both their propositions.

Bianca Belair vs. Dakota Kai on RAW

Kai tried for some big moves, but the champ was in control early on and took Dakota into the corner before sending her outside. Kai got back with a big boot before we headed for a break.

Back on RAW, Belair hit a jawbreaker and a stalling vertical suplex before getting a near-fall off a handspring moonsault. Kai missed a double stomp before Bianca hit the KOD for the win.

Result: Bianca Belair def. Dakota Kai

Grade: B+

Paul Heyman was backstage asking Judgment Day about Solo's match against Rey earlier. Balor said that it was 'eh' since they were not impressed, but Heyman reminded them that they now had to uphold their end of the bargain and take out Zayn, KO, and Riddle tonight.

Cody Rhodes was out next and said he wanted to fight Brock Lesnar tonight. Adam Pearce came out and said that Cody was not medically cleared and had to leave the ring. Cody said that he was going to leave but then came back with a steel chair, and Adam called security to handle the situation.

Security surrounded Cody in the ring while Brock made his entrance. Adam offered Cody a match at Backlash if he refused to fight tonight, but Rhodes attacked and wiped out waves of security untill they managed to hold him back.

Lesnar smiled from the entrance ramp and walked off backstage before Cody tossed the security out of the ring and got on the mic to call Brock a coward before RAW moved on.

Seth Rollins vs. The Miz on RAW

The Miz attacked Seth Rollins before their match and sent him into the barricades and announcers' desk before they headed to the ring and the match kicked off. Miz had control early on and sent Rollins into the corner before Seth sent him outside and hit three big dives.

Back after a break, Miz got a codebreaker in the corner for a near fall before trying for the 'It' kicks but Rollins blocked it. Rollins went for a Frog Splash but Miz got his knees up before getting the Figure Eight Leglock. The Miz got a few DDTs before Rollins got a superplex Falcon Arrow and the stomp before getting the win.

Result: Seth Rollins def. The Miz

Grade: B

Backstage, Riddle had some ideas about the match tonight, but KO was not in the mood for fun and games. Riddle reminded them that the Bloodline had gone after him and his tag team partner, and he was very serious about beating them.

Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory on RAW

Lashley got some big offense early on and tossed the champ around the ring before getting a front facelock. Theory was sent outside before he came back and took a flatliner. Lashley tried for the Hurt Lock, but Theory broke out and got a superkick.

Back on RAW after a break, Lashley missed a big spear before Theory was locked in the Hurt Lock. Bronson Reed attacked Lashley from behind and broke the hold but also caused the match to end.

Result: DNF

Reed tried to lift Bobby, but Lashley turned it into the Hurt Lock before Theory came back with a dropkick from the back. Lashley took a slam from Reed before Bronson hit the Tsunami.

Grade: B-

Trish Stratus was out next and said that she was singlehandedly responsible for the women's revolution in WWE. She accused Becky Lynch of believing her own hype and being ungrateful to legends like her.

Trish admitted to taking out Lita last week as well as losing the tag team title on purpose. She said that she wasn't going to anyone's sidekick and walked out.

Michin & Candice LeRae vs. Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville on RAW

Michin and Green kicked off the match before Candice was tagged in and got some big moves. Green got a DDT before making the tag. Deville came in and took a sunset flip bomb for a near fall.

Sonya took the code blue from Michin before Liv broke up the pin. Sonya tried to get a pin using the ropes and was stopped by the ref before Green came in with a big slam and picked up the win.

Result: Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville def. Michin & Candice LeRae

Grade: C

Judgment Day vs. Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn & Riddle on RAW

Sami and Balor kicked off the match, and Dom was tagged in early on, followed by Damian. Owens came in and got some big moves before Balor sent him outside, and Rhea got a cheap shot on KO.

Riddle was on the ropes after sending Dom and Balor outside, but Damian caught him with a chokeslam to the outside before he could dive outside. Riddle was isolated in the ring before Zayn tagged in and hit a big top rope powerbomb on Dominik.

Zayn was setting up for the finish, but Rhea dropped him from the ropes before we got a big sequence of moves leaving Sami alone in the ring, and Rhea dragged his leg to stop a dive to the outside.

Rhea was ejected from ringside before Sami got the Blue Thunder Bomb on Dom for a near fall. KO came in and dodged the Coup de Grace before Damian took the Stunner and Balor took the Helluva kick. Riddle came in with the Floating Bro and picked up the win.

Result: Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn & Riddle def. Judgment Day

The Usos & Solo came out and attacked Sami, KO, and Riddle but the LWO came out as well, resulting in an all-out brawl. Dom took the 619 from Rey before KO dropped Damian on the announcers' desk before RAW went off the air.

Grade: B+

Episode rating: B

The Bloodline and Judgment Day joined forces on tonight's RAW while Trish Stratus confessed to causing Becky to lose the tag team titles.

