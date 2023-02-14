WWE RAW Results: Brock Lesnar laid out; Former champ attacks own teammates - Winners, Recap, Grades, and Highlights (February 13, 2023)

Becky Lynch kicked off RAW and demanded that she be added to the Elimination Chamber match. Bayley came out and protested the idea before Bianca Belair joined them. The three argued before Adam Pearce booked them in a triple threat match, and if either Becky or Bayley were to win, they would be added to the Chamber match.

WWE RAW Results (February 13, 2023): Street Profits vs. The Judgment Day

Priest and Dawkins kicked off the match, and Balor was tagged in early on with Judgment Day in control. Back after the break, Ford got a counter and hit a crossbody before Dawkins took out Balor.

Dawkins got an elbow and the drill bit before taking Priest and Dom out with some big moves. Finn came in with a Sling Blade and a dropkick before getting the Coupe de Grace on Dawkins for the win.

Result: The Judgment Day def. Street Profits

Edge and Beth Phoenix showed up after the match, and Edge cleared the ring before Ripley hit Phoenix with a Riptide.

Grade: B

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley were out next for the Elimination Chamber contract signing, and the latter brought security with him while refusing to head down to the ring.

Brock called him over to the ring, and the crowd chanted, "Bobby's scared," before Lesnar threatened to beat him down. Brock went after the security but Lashley came in with a spear and took him out. Lashley then signed the contract and tossed it at Brock before heading out.

Piper Niven vs. Mia Yim on RAW

Mia Yim got some strikes in early on, but Piper came in with a massive crossbody and almost got the win. Yim got a tornado DDT before Piper came back with a senton and blocked the Eat Defeat. Piper got the Loch Ness Slam and picked up the win.

Result: Piper Niven def. Mia Yim

Grade: C

Sami Zayn was out next on RAW and called Cody Rhodes out to the ring. Rhodes came out, and Sami asked if he thought Zayn could beat Roman Reigns. Cody said it was more important what Sami believed than what anyone else thought.

Sami said that he believed he could beat Roman Reigns but then added that he wasn't sure he could pull it off. Rhodes pointed out that there were cracks in the Bloodline for the first time, and Sami was responsible for that. He told Sami to 'finish the story' and that he would rather meet him at WrestleMania before the segment was over.

Nikki Cross was backstage and told Carmella that she was busy playing hide and seek with her 'new friend.' Candice LeRae came in to talk to her but Cross just laughed hysterically and walked off.

Baron Corbin was backstage and said that he was better off without JBL. Corbin said he was the last person to beat Roman Reigns and that Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes didn't have a chance. Cody showed up behind Corbin while he was trash-talking Rhodes' family and attacked him.

Cody Rhodes vs. Baron Corbin on RAW

Rhodes dragged Corbin to ringside, and a referee came out before we headed for a match. Corbin was sent outside early on before Cody hit him with a big dive. Corbin was sent into the steel steps before Cody got the Cross Rhodes in the ring and picked up the win.

Result: Cody Rhodes def. Baron Corbin

Grade: C

Liv Morgan, Natalya & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Asuka, Carmella & Nikki Cross on RAW

Raquel kicked things off with Cross, before Natalya and Carmella were tagged in early on. Liv Morgan and her team ejected Asuka, Carmella, and Cross from the ring before we headed for a break on RAW.

Carmella and then Asuka managed to get back in control in the ring and took out team Liv. Asuka suddenly attacked Cross and Carmella and took them out before locking in a submission move on Morgan and making her tap.

Result: Asuka, Carmella & Nikki Cross def. Liv Morgan, Natalya & Raquel Rodriguez

Grade: B

Maxxine Dupri and MMM were backstage with Alpha Academy. Dupri was really interested in Otis and handed him her business card.

Bronson Reed vs. Mustafa Ali on RAW

Ali was sent out of the ring before Reed got a big dive. Back in the ring, Ali got a dropkick before he was caught and sent over the barricades and into a steel chair.

Reed dragged Ali back into the ring but missed the finisher before taking a big DDT. Reed came back with the Tsunami and picked up the win.

Result: Bronson Reed def. Mustafa Ali

Grade: B-

The Miz was out next for Miz TV and Seth Rollins was his guest. Miz enquired about his feud with Logan Paul before Rollins admitted that Logan ruined his shot at the WrestleMania main event.

Rollins told The Miz that Logan didn't deserve to be in the WWE and called Miz stupid before the A-Lister got furious. A brawl broke out, and Austin Theory showed up before Rollins took out Miz with a stomp. Theory took out Rollins with the A-Town Down and walked off.

Rick Boogs vs. The Miz on RAW

Miz got on the mic and tried to call off the match, but no one paid attention to him. Boogs took Miz down and did curls with him before the A-Lister tried to fight back. Boogs got the Gorilla Press Slam and picked up the easy win.

Result: Rick Boogs def. The Miz

WWE @WWE



2023 is looking like 🤘



#WWERaw RICK BOOGS IS AN ABSOLUTE TREASURE!2023 is looking like @rickboogswwe right about now! RICK BOOGS IS AN ABSOLUTE TREASURE!2023 is looking like @rickboogswwe right about now! 🎸🤘#WWERaw https://t.co/E0BzUnjX1r

Grade: C

Becky Lynch vs. Bayley vs. Bianca Belair on RAW

Bayley sent Belair into the ring post and sent Becky into the barricades outside before getting a near fall in the ring. Lynch got a near fall off a leg drop before Damage CTRL showed up during a break and beat up Belair and Becky at ringside.

Bayley went for the elbow drop on both opponents but only got Lynch before Belair got her with the vertical suplex. Belair tried for a dive, but Bayley got her knees up. Becky came back withae manhandle slam, but IYO broke it up.

Belair tried for the KOD, but Damage CTRL broke it up. The other Elimination Chamber participants came out to attack Damage CTRL while Lynch got the Manhandle slam on Bayley. Belair came in and got the KOD and picked up the win!

Result: Bianca Belair def. Becky Lynch & Bayley

Grade: B+

Episode rating: B

We got a big showdown between Brock and Lashley tonight on RAW while Bayley and Becky competed for a spot in the Elimination Chamber match!

Poll : 0 votes