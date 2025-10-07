WWE RAW Results: CM Punk attacked; Roman Reigns Street Fight announced; Becky Lynch defeated (10/6/2025)

Roman Reigns kicked off the WWE RAW before Crown Jewel and was immediately interrupted by Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman. Reigns asked if they had anything to say, and Heyman told Roman to acknowledge the only man the OTC fears, Bronson Reed.Paul added that Bronson was the first person to beat Roman so badly that he had to be carried away on a stretcher. Reed mentioned that Reigns' dad, Sika, or his uncle Afa, had never been stretchered out in their 45 years in WWE, unlike Roman.Reigns said that he was on a different level than Reed and asked to face him before Paul set up the match for Crown Jewel, making it an Australian Street Fight.Roman accepted the challenge before Reed rushed the ring and started a brawl. Security came out to stop them before Roman sent Bronson through the barricades with a Superman punch.WWE RAW Results (October 6, 2025):Maxxine Dupri def. Becky Lynch via CountoutRoxanne Perez def. Lyra ValkyriaKairi Sane def. IYO SKYAJ Styles, Dragon Lee &amp; Penta def. The Judgment DayCM Punk &amp; LA Knight def. The UsosBackstage on RAW, Asuka was yelling at Adam Pearce to book a match between IYO SKY and Kairi Sane. Kairi came in and said that she didn't want to face IYO, but Asuka yelled at her and slapped her before Sane finally agreed.WWE RAW Results: Maxxine Dupri vs. Becky LynchMaxxine was sent outside early on and took a suplex into the barricades. Back in the ring, Dupri got some big moves before catching Becky in the Ankle Lock, but the latter took her down with a big kick and rained down strikes in the corner.Maxxine Dupri got a big powerbomb for a near fall before Becky came back with a superplex and locked in the Disarm-Her. Maxxine reversed into the Ankle Lock before Dupri got the German Suplex for a near fall.Becky sent Maxxine into the steel steps outside before showboating on top of the announce table. The referee counted Becky out rather quickly after Maxxine returned to the ring to get the technical win.Result: Maxxine Dupri def. Becky Lynch via Countout on RAWGrade: B+Roman Reigns was backstage, and The Usos offered to help with Bronson Reed, but the OTC said that they, especially Jey, should focus on their own business.WWE RAW Results: Roxanne Perez vs. Lyra ValkyriaLyra Valkyria got a neckbreaker early on before locking in an armbar. Perez broke the hold and got some big knee strikes before Lyra came back with a German Suplex. Lyra got a near fall off the Northern Lights suplex before Roxanne reversed the Nightwing.Raquel Rodriguez ran interference, and Bayley got involved as well. Lyra hit a moonsault, and Raquel wiped Bayley out with a big boot on the outside. Off the distraction, Roxanne Perez got Lyra with a big Tornado DDT and hit the Pop Rox and picked up the win.Result: Roxanne Perez def. Lyra ValkyriaPost-match, Bayley hyped Lyra up and told her to go get The Judgment Day before they both ran backstage after them.Grade: BAJ Styles was backstage when The Judgment Day showed up to mock him. They set up a six-man tag match between themselves, AJ, Dragon Lee, and a mystery partner.After a break, we saw AJ and Dragon Lee ask Penta to team with them tonight. Before Penta could answer, Bayley and Lyra rushed in and started beating up Raquel and Roxanne.CM Punk was out next and thanked the fans for welcoming AJ Lee back into WWE. He added that by the end of the year, he would win back the World Heavyweight Championship since he had earned the title shot.LA Knight showed up and called Punk a trash champion. Punk reminded Knight that the latter had never been world champion, and LA said that he would be the next to beat Seth Rollins for the title.Jey Uso showed up and stated that his mind was finally clear, and he was the one who should receive a world title match. Knight and Jey argued before Jimmy came out. Jey took Knight out with a superkick before Punk called him 'little Roman'.Jimmy kept Jey from attacking Punk, but the latter shoved him out of the way and took Jey out with a strike. Jimmy hit a superkick on Punk in response before walking out.IYO SKY was in a promo and said that everything that happened was Asuka's fault. SKY added that Asuka was not the reason why IYO became champion, and a real family member wouldn't tell her who she should be friends with. She said that they were no longer family, and at Crown Jewel, she would show everyone that Asuka was not ready for IYO.WWE RAW Results: IYO SKY vs. Kairi SaneIYO went after Asuka instead of Kairi Sane before the match started, and after the bell, Kairi unloaded on the former champ. IYO sent Kairi outside and hit a moonsault before Sane sent SKY into the apron.Kairi got some big moves in the ring before IYO came back with a missile dropkick, but missed the double knees in the corner. Kairi went for the Insane Elbow, but IYO SKY got her knees up before Asuka interrupted the moonsault.Thanks to the distraction and an assist from Asuka, Sane managed to get the win off a rollup.Result: Kairi Sane def. IYO SKY on RAWAsuka attacked IYO after the match and had Kairi hit the Insane Elbow before RAW moved on.Grade: B+Becky Lynch was ranting about the referee disrespecting her in tonight's match, and Seth Rollins said silent till she left. Once Becky was gone, Rollins asked Paul Heyman what would happen if he lost to Cody Rhodes.Heyman said that if Rollins loses, he loses the locker room, and Seth asked what Paul would do if he lost. Finally, Heyman responded that he would have to ask himself why he picked Rollins over Roman Reigns.Jey was angry at Jimmy backstage and asked whose side he was on and why he was trying to protect Punk. Jimmy told Roman that Jey was nothing like the OTC, and Reigns said that Jimmy should get out of Jey's way.WWE RAW Results: AJ Styles, Dragon Lee &amp; Penta vs. The Judgment DayPenta was isolated in the ring early on before AJ and Co. returned the favor by isolating JD McDonagh in their corner and getting some big moves. Dragon Lee got some big moves and tagged Penta in before the latter took all three members of Judgment Day down.Rusev came out to interfere, and Penta accidentally took him out with a move intended for Dominik Mysterio. Mysterio made a run for it after jumping the barricades before AJ Styles hit the Styles Clash on JD in the ring for the win.Result: AJ Styles, Dragon Lee &amp; Penta def. The Judgment Day on RAWGrade: BAfter the match, AJ Styles said that he and John Cena would leave it all in the ring at Crown Jewel, and the match will kick a**.WWE RAW Results: The Usos vs. CM Punk &amp; LA KnightPunk and Jey kicked off the match, and tags were made early on before The Usos took control with a cheap shot from Jey. The match headed outside, and Jey drove Knight into the barricades before getting some big double team moves in the ring.Punk was tagged in and took Jimmy down before getting the elbow drop. Jimmy dodged the GTS before Jey came back in with the splash. Jey got the spear before LA Knight hit him with the BFT. Punk got the GTS before Knight tagged himself and got the pin.Result: CM Punk &amp; LA Knight def. The Usos on RAWGrade: B+Punk stared Knight down from the ring, and the latter walked out after stealing the win as RAW went off the air.