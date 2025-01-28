WWE RAW Results: CM Punk threatens top champ; former champ returns; top star injured (1/27/25)

Seth Rollins kicked off the WWE RAW before Royal Rumble and said it was his favorite time of the year: WrestleMania Season. He said that his year started with a loss to CM Punk and that he was on his path to redemption.

He would toss John Cena, Jey Uso, Drew McIntyre, Sami Zany, and especially Roman Reigns out of the ring to win the Rumble before challenging Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title.

Gunther showed up and said that Seth should focus on the Rumble instead of thinking about what happens afterward. Gunther said that he was the best that WWE had to offer and that the title proved it. Gunther told Rollins to win the Rumble so that he could beat him and prove that Seth was no better than Jey Uso and the others.

Logan Paul showed up and said that he was going to be the face of WWE in the Netflix era. He said that the others had hit their ceiling while he was climbing the stars. Logan said that he would be in the Rumble as well and that he would Main Event WrestleMania after winning.

Seth and Gunther found it funny and The Visionary said that he was going to take his title back after the Rumble before RAW moved on.

CM Punk was in a backstage interview when Sami Zay showed up and said that Punk wasn't on the level of a WrestleMania main eventer and that he'd see him at the Rumble. Sami walked off and ran into Karrion Kross next and the latter told Sami that he wasn't living up to his potential. Kross told Sami to listen to his friends Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens before walking off.

WWE Monday Night RAW Results:

War Raiders def. The Judgment Day to retain the WWE World Tag Team Championship

Rey Mysterio def. Xavier Woods

Judgment Day def. Bianca Belair & Naomi

Drew McIntyre def. Sami Zayn

WWE RAW Results: War Raiders (c) vs. Judgment Day - WWE World Tag Team Championship match

JD McDonagh was in first and went for a big moonsault to the outside early on but took the corner of the announce desk to the back of the neck. Back in the ring, Erik sent Dominik Mysterio into McDonagh with a big powerbomb.

Ivar got a big cannonball on the floor before Dom took suplexes and a big uranage. JD was sent outside before Carlito interfered and allowed Dom to get the 619. JD hit the moonsault before Erik broke up the pin. Dom tried for the 619 again but the champs hit the War Machine and got the win.

Result: War Raiders def. Judgment Day to retain the WWE World Tag Team Championship

Grade: B

WWE RAW Results: Rey Mysterio vs. Xavier Woods

Xavier Woods was in control early on and Rey Mysterio got some kicks in before getting a big crossbody. Woods took a sunset flip before dropping Rey on the apron and hitting a big stomp on his neck.

Mysterio took a big vertical suplex before getting the seated senton and a sunset flip powerbomb. Woods took a dropkick before the match went outside and Woods' family showed up to reveal their shirts that said New Day Sucks on them. Back in the ring, Rey got the 619 off the distraction and picked up the win.

Result: Rey Mysterio def. Xavier Woods on RAW

Grade: B

Backstage, Seth Rollins told Sami Zayn that he knew the attack last week was a mistake, but it felt like it might not have been because Zayn had an alliance with Roman Reigns. If it happens again, he won't be so sure. Sami said that it was fair before RAW moved on.

Jey Uso was out next and got on the mic to recall his loss to Gunther and announce that he would be joining the Royal Rumble to challenge the champ again.

Lyra Valkyria was backstage and declared her entry to the Rumble before American Made showed up and Gable said that Ivy Nile would win it.

WWE RAW Results: Bianca Belair & Naomi vs. Judgment Day

Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair kicked off the match and Liv dodged the KOD early on before Bianca got some big strikes in. Morgan used the ponytail to her advantage and slammed Belair on the mat before Rodriguez was tagged in.

Naomi was sent outside before tags were made and Liv took a vertical suplex. Bianca dodged the ObLivion and hit the KOD before Dom ran interference. Naomi got the moonsault for a near fall before Raquel got a big slam for the win.

Result: Judgment Day def. Bianca Belair & Naomi on RAW

Grade: B

Rhea Ripley was in a backstage interview and said that it didn't matter who won the Rumble since she would beat them easily. Bayley rolled up to say that she planned to win and challenge her before running into IYO SKY.

Paul Heyman was out next and said that Roman Reigns would be on the cover of WWE 2K25. He unveiled a large poster of the cover before Drew McIntyre made his entrance and got in the ring.

Drew credited himself with creating The Bloodline and said that if he had not beaten Brock Lesnar for the title, The Beast would not have fired Heyman, and the latter would not have gone on to work with Roman Reigns.

McIntyre wanted Heyman to thank him, and Paul said he would relay the message to Roman. Drew stopped him and said that he wasn't talking about Roman; he wanted the message sent to CM Punk.

Backstage on RAW, Bron Breakker said that the Royal Rumble this year was full of 'senior citizens' and that none of them could toss him out of the ring since he would be joining the match as well. Penta came in and did the 'Cero Miedo' taunt in Bron's face before walking off.

WWE RAW Results: Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre

Sami Zayn unloaded on Drew McIntyre in the corner early on and sent him outside the ring before hitting a big moonsault off the ropes to the floor. Drew came back in the ring with some big strikes and Sami's nose was busted open as he rolled outside for a breather.

Drew set up for the claymore on the floor but missed before sending Sami into the timekeeper's area. Zayn beat the count and got back in the ring before getting a big clothesline. Drew got the spinebuster and a powerbomb but failed to get the pin. Drew went for the top rope white noise but Sami turned it into a sunset flip powerbomb.

Sami got the Blue Thunder Bomb but Drew got the double stomp in the corner before missing the Claymore once more. Sami got the Xploder Suplex before trying for the Helluva Kick. Drew managed to counter into a pin and used his feet on the ropes to get the win.

Result: Drew McIntyre def. Sami Zayn on RAW

Grade: B+

After the match, Drew attacked Sami, and Cody Rhodes came out to make the save with a Cody Cutter to McIntyre. Kevin Owens showed up out of nowhere and attacked Rhodes before Drew joined in as well.

Sami recovered and went for the Helluva Kick on Drew but hit Cody! Owens walked out laughing as WWE Sami tried to explain it was a mistake before walking out.

Cody got back up and said that he was ready for the ladder match this Saturday and CM Punk made his entrance. Punk asked if Cody was okay and recalled that when he was a champ, he was losing it as well.

Punk was losing his friends and Cody said that he may be losing friends before asking if Punk was his friend. Punk said yes and reminded him that he made a promise to his dad. Cody said that last year Punk made a prediction that came true and asked what was next.

Punk said that in the short term, Cody was headed for 'the biggest match of his career' and then if he wins, the following RAW would be big. Someone was going to win the Rumble and would come after Cody's title and that someone was going to be CM Punk.

Punk was going to 'stab Cody in the front' since he was a friend. Cody said that back in the day, Punk was the biggest star and the others used to chase him around but now, Punk was chasing Cody around. The champ said that 'the best in the World wasn't the best in the world anymore' before RAW went off the air.

