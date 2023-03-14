Edge kicked off RAW and called out Finn Balor, hoping to resolve their feud once and for all. Balor walked out with Judgment Day before Edge accepted his WrestleMania challenge from earlier.

Edge said that Balor stole Judgment Day away from him before making fun of the group's immaturity. The Rated R Superstar added that he wanted to face Balor inside Hell in a Cell at Mania. Balor accepted the match before the group attacked Edge in the ring.

Edge was being kicked around in the ring before Johnny Gargano, Dexter Lumis, and Candice LeRae came out to make the save.

WWE RAW Results (March 13, 2023): Johnny Gargano & Dexter Lumis vs. The Judgment Day

Gargano and Dominik were in the ring early on, and the latter was in trouble before Lumis and Priest were tagged in. Lumis took a beating in the corner before Priest and Dom were sent outside, and Gargano came in for a big dive on the two.

Back after a break on RAW, Priest hit Gargano with the Broken Arrow. Candice LeRae interfered, and Ripley went after her before the latter was driven into the steel steps.

Ripley recovered and sent LeRae into the barricades before Lumis came up but took a clothesline from Priest while Ripley distracted him. Back in the ring, Dominik was about to take a finisher but snuck in a tag to Priest, who came in with the South of Heaven on Lumis for the win.

Result: Judgment Day def. Johnny Gargano & Dexter Lumis

Grade: B

We saw footage of Damage CTRL attacking Trish Stratus backstage from earlier in the night.

Omos and MVP were out next, and they called out Brock Lesnar and called him stupid for accepting Omos' challenge. Brock came out and walked up to the ring before he and Omos stared each other down.

Omos and Brock went for a handshake, and Omos refused to let go before Brock attacked him. Brock tried for a German Suplex, but Omos ended up sending Lesnar over the ropes instead before officials came out and Brock retreated.

Cody Rhodes vs. LA Knight on RAW

Knight started off strong but took a knee to the face before Knight headed outside. Cody hit a big dive to the outside but was caught by Knight. Cody sent Knight into the ring post before Knight got a big suplex in the ring.

Back after a break, Cody got a powerslam and the Disaster kick for a near fall. Knight got a near fall of his own with a big slam before Rhodes hit the Cody Cutter. Cody got the Crossroads and picked up the win.

Result: Cody Rhodes def. LA Knight

Grade: B

After the match, Cody called out Paul Heyman for trying to get him to call off his feud with Roman Reigns. Rhodes went off on Roman and said that Reigns needed to acknowledge him. Cody has been undefeated since his return to WWE and said that he will end Reigns' historic run on April 2, at WrestleMania.

Seth Rollins was backstage when The Miz and then Baron Corbin walked up to him. Corbin ended up unintentionally challenging Rollins to a match before RAW moved on.

Bronson Reed vs. Elias on RAW

Reed took Elias down early on with a big elbow. Elias tried to take back control with a knee, but Bronson came back with a Cyclone Powerslamm. Reed went up top and hit the Tsunami before picking up the win.

Result: Bronson Reed def. Elias

Grade: C

Earlier in the night, Austin Theory was backstage and made fun of The Street Profits, calling them a joke before Dawkins challenged Theory to a match.

Austin Theory vs. Angelo Dawkins on RAW

Dawkins was sent outside early on before Austin sent him into the barricades outside. Back in the ring, Dawkins tried for some submission moves before Austin tried to roll him up for a quick pin.

Theory took a big suplex for a near fall before getting a near fall of his own with a dropkick. Dawkins took a big strike and the A-Town Down before Theory picked up the win.

Result: Austin Theory def. Angelo Dawkins

After the match, Theory locked in the STF on Dawkins before Montez Ford came out to stop it.

Grade: B-

Paul Heyman was backstage and said that Solo Sikoa will solve the KO problem tonight. He called Rhodes stupid for making it personal for Reigns by going after his lineage. Heyman also mentioned that Roman Reigns will be there on RAW next week to talk with Rhodes.

Rey Mysterio was out next on RAW and talked about being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame and that he owed it to all his fans and co-workers. Dominik Mysterio came out to mock him and said that he earned the honor by ignoring his family to only focus on his job.

Dominik talked about how his father bought him a BMW instead of a Mercedes when he was 16 before challenging Rey to a match at WrestleMania. The soon-to-be Hall of Famer said that he wasn't going to fight his son before walking out of the ring.

Becky Lynch and Lita came in to check in on Trish Stratus, who seems fine now. The trio wanted revenge and rushed off as we headed for the next match.

Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin on RAW

Corbin attacked Rollins off the bat before the bell was even rung. Rollins came in with a big lariat and sent Corbin outside before sending him to the announcers' desk with a dive.

Back in the ring, Rollins got a superkick before Miz ended up in the ring to run interference. Rollins took The Miz down and stepped on his back before hitting the stomp on Baron for the win.

Result: Seth Rollins def. Baron Corbin

Grade: B-

Backstage on RAW, Otis was being photographed by MMM. Chad Gable came in and tried to get him to focus on training, but Maxxine called Otis, and the group left without Gable.

Bianca Belair vs. Chelsea Green on RAW

Belair started off strong and got a big backbreaker early on while taunting Green. Chelsea took a standing moonsault before Carmella ran a distraction with a kick on the apron.

Back after a break on RAW, Chelsea got a backstabber before the champ came back with a big slam. Belair got a suplex and sent Carmella off the apron before getting the KOD on Green in the ring.

Result: Bianca Belair def. Chelsea Green

Carmella attacked Bianca after the match, and Green joined in before Asuka came out to make the save. Asuka and Belair cleared the ring before Asuka started dancing with the RAW women's title belt and then laughing like a maniac. Asuka dropped the title and walked off, still laughing.

Grade: C

Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa - Street Fight on RAW

Solo attacked Owens while he was walking to the ring and the match kicked off with the two brawling at ringside. KO got the big clothesline before Solo got a Samoan Drop in the ring.

KO sent Solo into the steel steps and got a table out before we headed for a break. Back on RAW, Owens set up two rows of chairs in the ring and put Solo down on it, but Sikoa got up in time. The two fought on the ropes before Solo put KO through the chairs.

They fought their way into the crowd and then the stage before heading backstage. The Usos attacked KO backstage and dragged him back out with Sikoa, and sent him into the ring. The Usos hit superkicks before Solo got the Samoan Spike for the win.

Result: Solo Sikoa def. Kevin Owens

Grade: B+

Episode rating: B

We had a big Hell in a Cell match set up for WrestleMania tonight on RAW while KO faced off with Solo Sikoa in the main event.

