WWE RAW Results: Cody Rhodes makes Brock Lesnar reference; WWE legend announces final match; top champ injured (6/23/25)

Seth Rollins kicked off WWE RAW with Paul Heyman, Bronson Reed, and Bron Breakker. The crowd chanted for CM Punk, and Rollins mocked them before saying that he made Roman Reigns famous and even helped bring CM Punk back.

Rollins added that he put Cody Rhodes on the map again as well and made both the World Heavyweight Championship and the NXT Championship by being the first champ. He made fun of LA Knight and how Breakker and Reed took him out for meddling in his business.

Tonight, Breakker would do the same to Penta before Rollins goes on to win the world title thanks to the Money in the Bank contract. Penta made his entrance, and we headed for the opening match on RAW.

WWE RAW Results (June 23, 2025):

Bron Breakker def. Penta

Jade Cargill def. Roxanne Perez

Becky Lynch def. Bayley via DQ

Cody Rhodes def. Jey Uso

WWE RAW Results: Bron Breakker vs. Penta

Penta got some big moves early on before Bron Breakker got him with the exploder suplex. Penta sent him into the corner and hit a dropkick before Breakker got the double knee gutbuster.

Penta came back with a suplex for a near fall before getting the Avalanche Frankensteiner. Penta came back with a superkick before Breakker blocked the Penta Driver and countered a springboard dive into a spear for the win.

Result: Bron Breakker def. Penta on RAW

Grade: B

AJ Styles learned backstage on RAW that Dominik Mysterio was injured and their title match at Night of Champions was called off.

The New Day showed up next, and even though they didn't want to, Adam Pearce booked them in a title match against The Judgment Day.

Michael Cole was in an interview with Goldberg about his upcoming title match with Gunther, and the veteran said that the lack of respect from the champ was unbelievable.

Gunther messed with Goldberg's family and hinted that this would be his retirement match. Cole asked if this would be his final match ever, and Goldberg said it would be, before saying that it would be interesting if he wins.

Judgment Day was in their clubhouse, and Finn Balor told Raquel Rodriguez not to worry about Liv Morgan being gone and to focus on the Tag Team Titles. Raquel said she was worried that management would decide to have them relinquish the titles, but Balor told her not to worry.

WWE RAW Results: Jade Cargill vs. Roxanne Perez - Queen of the Ring Tournament Match

Roxanne Perez was keeping her distance early on and tried for a beatdown on Jade before she was sent into the corner, and Cargill unloaded on her. Roxanne came back with a Codebreaker before Jade Cargill got the backbreaker.

Perez countered a big suplex and hit a chop block, followed by a moonsault. Jade got a nearfall off the chokeslam before Roxanne hit a superkick and a big dive. Cargill blocked Pop Rox before hitting Jaded for the win.

Result: Jade Cargill def. Roxanne Perez on RAW

Grade: B

Gunther was out next and called out Goldberg for ruining his championship celebration. He mocked the WWE legend and said that it wasn't 1999 anymore before apologizing to his family for what he was about to do to the WWE legend at Night of Champions. He said that he was going to embarrass him once again in front of the whole world before RAW moved on.

Sami Zayn was backstage, and Karrion Kross showed up once more to mock him for his loss to Randy Orton, saying that Zayn was never gonna be world champion. Sami was calm at first, but then punched Kross in the face and set up a match for later.

WWE RAW Results: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bayley - Women's Intercontinental Championship Match

Bayley was caught in a submission hold early on before Becky Lynch reversed the Bayley to Belly Suplex. Bayley hit the move on her second try and got a near fall before Becky drove her bad arm into the corner.

Lynch got the Superplex before locking in the armbar, but Bayley reversed it. The champ was caught in a half crab hold and reached for the ropes to break the hold. Bayley hit Lynch with the manhandle slam, and the champ escaped the ring before sending Bayley over the announce desk.

Becky tried to bury Bayley in the chairs and get the count-out defense, but Lyra Valkyria showed up and helped The Role Model get back up. Valkyria got involved, and Becky taunted her into attacking her before the match was called in a DQ, meaning Becky retained her title by technicality.

Result: Becky Lynch def. Bayley via DQ on RAW

Grade: B+

Chad Gable was backstage and mocked Penta for taking a beating from Bron Breakker. Chad tried to get a cheap shot in, but Penta kicked him down and went for the Sacrifice arm snap before walking off.

Raquel Rodriguez called out Rhea Ripley for costing her the Queen of the Ring Tournament qualifier. Rhea came out, and we got a brawl in the ring. Rhea kicked Raquel in the face, but was speared into the apron after they headed outside. Raquel brought a table out, but Rhea hit a dive off the announce desk and sent her into the ring steps.

Rhea set up the table in the ring before trying for the Riptide. Roxanne Perez came out and stopped her from hitting the move, but was wiped out. The distraction allowed Raquel to recover and hit Rhea with the Tejana Bomb through the table, taking her down.

Asuka was backstage and was greeted by IYO SKY, who said that she was looking forward to facing her in a title match and brought up Damage CTRL. Asuka reminded her that they weren't in Damage CTRL anymore before IYO said that she was ready to face Asuka.

Rhea barged into Adam Pearce's office and made him book a match for her against Raquel as RAW moved on.

WWE RAW Results: Cody Rhodes vs. Jey Uso - King of the Ring Tournament Match

Cody Rhodes was in control early on with some arm drags before Jey Uso came back with some strikes and a superkick. Rhodes got his knees up for the splash and went for the Kimura Lock, the same move used by Brock Lesnar.

Jey broke out of it and tried for the sleeper hold before Cody came back with a superplex. Jey tried for the Cross Rhodes on Cody but was countered before Rhodes got the Cody Cutter.

Jey got the spear, and Cody hit a super cutter before Uso countered Cross Rhodes with one of his own! Cody took another spear and dodged the Uso splash before getting the cutter and the Cross Rhodes for the win!

Result: Cody Rhodes def. Jey Uso on RAW

Grade: B+

