WWE RAW Results: Enormous title change; Cody challenges WWE legend at Backslash - Winners, Recap, Grades and Highlights (April 10, 2023)

Rey Mysterio kicked off RAW and talked about his Hall of Fame induction and WrestleMania, which would have been a dream come true for him if only he didn't have to fight his son.

Dominik walked out and said that Judgment Day was his real family and that Rey won at 'Mania just because of Bad Bunny. Rey said that Bad Bunny was going to be back soon, so Dom better watch out before challenging his son to a WrestleMania rematch.

Dominik said that he wasn't going to fight his dad again but instead sent Finn Balor to compete against Rey.

WWE RAW Results (April 10, 2023 ): Finn Balor vs. Rey Mysterio

Balor started off strong and got some stomps before he was sent outside, and Rey hit him with a dive. Back after a break, Rey got a bulldog and some dives before getting a near fall.

Rey tried for the 619, but Finn reversed it once, but Mysterio got it on the second try. Balor got his knees up for the splash before distracting the ref while Dom tried to hit Rey with a steel chain.

Rey dodged the move and took Dom out before hitting a dive on both of them. Rey tried to get Balor back to the ring, but Dom came in with a chain shot and let Finn hit the Coupe de Grace for the win.

Result: Finn Balor def. Rey Mysterio

Grade: B

Lita was attacked backstage, and Becky and Trish came in after it was over. Becky and Trish blamed Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, who were at the scene.

After a break on RAW, Becky said that she was going to find out who was responsible for the attacks and make them pay before heading out to defend the tag titles with Stratus.

Becky Lynch & Trish Stratus (c) vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez - WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match on RAW

Lynch and Raquel kicked off the match, and Becky was sent into the corner a few times before Liv tagged in. Morgan hit a big double stomp before Trish was tagged in and got a hurricanrana and a leg drop.

Raquel broke up a superplex before getting a backbreaker and the Diamond Dust before getting a near fall. Raquel broke up the Dis-arm-her before Trish got the Stratusfaction.

Becky reversed the Oblivion with the Manhandle Slam before the pin was broken once more. Trish went for the Chick Kick, but Liv countered it with a roll-up before getting the pin!

Result: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez def. Becky Lynch & Trish Stratus to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

After the match, Lynch helped Stratus up before Trish hit her with a lariat and the Chick Kick, taking her out.

Grade: B+

Damage CTRL were backstage, and Bayley said that she tried to get IYO and Dakota a title match, but Adam Pearce was too busy with the upcoming draft.

She did, however, get herself added to the Triple Threat Number One Contender's match for the RAW Women's Title. IYO and Dakota said that they deserved the opportunity, so Bayley went off to try and get one of them in the match instead of herself.

Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed on RAW

Lashley hit a big neckbreaker and a suplex before trying for the Hurt Lock. Reed was too huge for Lashley to lock in the hold, and Bronson reversed it before getting a near fall. Reed was headed up top, but Lashley caught him.

Bronson jabbed him in the eye and hit a top rope move before taking the Spinebuster. Lashley went for the Hurt Lock once more, but Bronson sent him outside the ring. Lashley tried to send Reed into the ring post, but Bronson reversed it and Lashley ran into it instead.

The referee counted them both out for leaving the ring before a big brawl ensued, and officials had to come in to break it up.

Result: Double Count-Out

Grade: B

Cody Rhodes was out next and apologized for losing at WrestleMania before saying that he heard Heyman say that Cody had to earn himself another title match. Cody said that after his history with the company, he didn't need to prove 'it' but he was 'it.'

Cody then talked about Brock Lesnar and how he probably considered Rhodes a victim. He said that he was scared of Brock, but he still wanted to fight him. He challenged Brock to a match at Backlash and walked out.

The Usos vs. Alpha Academy on RAW

Otis and Jey kicked off the match, and tags were made early on with Alpha Academy in control of the match. Gable got a big dive and some strikes on Jimmy in the corner before Jey got a sneaky tag and hit Chad with a double-team move.

Otis was superkicked off the apron before we headed for a break. Back on RAW, Gable got an exploder suplex on Jimmy before Otis and Jey came back in. Otis was dominating and beat both Usos down before Otis slammed them one after another and got a near fall.

Otis got the Caterpillar elbow drop before Gable came in with the double team electric chair/blockbuster combo on Jimmy before Jey broke up the pin. The Usos sent Otis outside, hitting dives and double superkicks on him to take him out.

Gable came in with a moonsault on the Usos and got another near fall on Jimmy. Gable tried for an ankle lock, but Jey came back with stereo superkicks and the 1D for the win.

Result: The Usos def. Alpha Academy

Grade: B+

Michin vs. Piper Niven vs. IYO SKY on RAW

IYO was in control early on, and she and Michin sent Niven outside for some big dives before we headed for a break. Back on RAW, Niven was in control and got an elbow drop but was caught by IYO in the corner.

Piper got some big slams before Sky came back with a hurricanrana and a double dropkick. Michin hit a big sunset flip powerbomb on Niven before getting Eat the Deet. IYO broke up the pin and hit Over the Moonsault before getting the win!

Result: IYO SKY def. Michin & Piper Niven

Grade: B

Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa on RAW

Solo was getting some big strikes in early on and stomped on KO's ankles before the match went outside and sent Sikoa into the steel steps. Owens hit a senton before they traded some big moves in the ring.

Back after a break on RAW, Kevin missed the cannonball and took a superkick before Solo dodged the stunner and hit the Samoan Drop. Solo headed to the top rope, but KO caught him with a kick and tossed him off. The Usos interfered but got taken out by superkicks before getting a near-fall off a Swanton Bomb. Jey came in with a superkick while Solo recovered and got the Samoan Spike before getting the win.

Result: Solo Sikoa def. Kevin Owens

The Usos attacked KO after the match, and Sami Zayn came out to save the day. Riddle and Sami took out Solo and hit Jey with an Exploder before Jimmy took a stunner. Sami was about to hit Jey with the Helluva Kick, but Solo dragged him outside as The Bloodline retreated.

Grade: B

Episode rating: B

We got new champs tonight on RAW, a new Number One Contender for the RAW Women's Championship, and our first big match has been set up for Backlash.

