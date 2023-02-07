WWE RAW Results: Hall of Famer returns to interfere in cage match; Top champ laid out - Winners, Recap, Grades, and Highlights (February 6, 2023)

Edge and Beth Phoenix kicked off RAW and said that they were back to end Judgment Day. Edge brought up the I Quit match and how he was forced to quit to save Beth. Phoenix called out Rhea Ripley, and Judgment Day showed up.

Finn Balor said that Edge loses every time he tries to go after Judgment Day before Edge called them out for using Beth to win the match. Ripley was missing, and Phoenix challenged her and Balor to a match at Elimination Chamber.

Judgment Day went after Edge in the ring, and Angelo Dawkins showed up to help him out. Edge got Balor with a Spear before Dominik took the Glam Slam from Beth.

WWE RAW Results (February 6, 2023): Damian Priest vs. Angelo Dawkins - Elimination Chamber qualifier

Dawkins got a Samoan drop early on before Priest took things outside. Back in the ring, Damian got a Broken Arrow before locking in a chin lock. Dawkins broke out and got some strikes before getting a big uppercut.

Dawkins got an exploder suplex before getting a big move off the ropes. Damian got a reverse STO, but Dawkins kicked out of it. Damian followed up with the cyclone kill and the South of Heaven before picking up the win.

Result: Damian Priest def. Angelo Dawkins

Grade: B

Maxxine Dupri and MMM were on RAW before Chelsea Green came up to Adam Pierce and demanded a match on RAW.

Baron Corbin vs. Dexter Lumis on RAW

Corbin was in control early on and got a rear chin lock before getting some elbow strikes in. Lumis was sent into the corner but came back with a big counter and hit the Side Effect on Corbin for the easy win.

Result: Dexter Lumis def. Baron Corbin

Grade: C

Becky Lynch was being interviewed backstage and said that when she first met Bayley, she was sweet and kind. Becky said that she would teach Bayley why bringing her family into it was a bad idea tonight on RAW.

Brock Lesnar was out next and recalled Lashley eliminating him at the Royal Rumble. He wanted a match against Lashley at Elimination Chamber before Bobby showed up.

Lashley walked out and recalled their matches in the past before getting in the ring. Brock hit an F5 and left him in the ring with the match contract.

Candice LeRae vs. Carmella vs. Michin vs. Piper Niven - Elimination Chamber qualifier on RAW

Carmella ran out of the ring early on before LeRae and Michin teamed up against Niven in the ring. Michin got a buckle bomb before Candice got a Poison Frankensteiner.

Niven was running through the superstars in the ring before Carmella nearly got the win off a rollup. LeRae was sent into the corner before Mella took Niven out with a superkick. Mella got a folding press on Candice and picked up the win.

Result: Carmella def. Candice LeRae, Michin & Piper Niven

Grade: C

Alpha Academy vs. The Hurt Business on RAW

MVP was managing Cedric, and Shelton and Gable started things off with Cedric in the ring. Gable got a German Suplex before tags were made. Otis got a big slam before countering the Paydirt.

Cedric came back in and got a dropkick before getting the Neuralizer. Cedric went for a dive, but it was countered. Shelton got the Samoan Drop on Otis before Gable sent him outside. Cedric got the Lumbar check on Gable and picked up the win.

Result: The Hurt Business def. Alpha Academy

Grade: B

The Miz was backstage and demanded compensation for his suit that was ruined last week. Pearce booked them a rematch for next week before RAW continued.

Asuka vs. Chelsea Green on RAW

Green attacked Asuka and took her down right off the bell, while Carmella, Liv Morgan, Nikki Cross, Natalya, and Raquel Rodriguez showed up at ringside.

Green got some big kicks and was focusing on the superstars at ringside when Asuka sneaked up behind her and took her out.

Asuka took a big boot before locking in a submission move. Green tapped out and let Asuka pick up the win.

Result: Asuka def. Chelsea Green

Bianca Belair showed up after the match and said that she was looking forward to the Elimination Chamber match to find out who she would face at WrestleMania.

Grade: C

Cody Rhodes was out next on RAW and brought up Sami Zayn's feud with Roman Reigns before wishing Zayn luck. Paul Heyman came out and congratulated Cody for his Rumble win before Rhodes brought up his family's history with Heyman.

Heyman was emotional but reminded us that he was there to represent Roman Reigns. He brought up the fact that Dusty trained and prepped Superstars like Roman Reigns, unlike Cody himself.

Heyman said that Dusty told him Cody was his favorite son, but Roman was like the son he never had. Cody walked up to Heyman but said that Paul wasn't going to pay for making things personal, but Roman will, by losing his title.

Montez Ford vs. Elias - Elimination Chamber qualifier on RAW

Austin Theory joined the commentary team, while Elias got the early advantage in the match. The match went outside, and Ford was sent into the barricades and the steel steps.

Back in the ring, Ford took Elias out and got a frog splash and a back body drop. Ford got a near fall off a dive before getting another dive to the outside. One more Frog Splash later, Ford picked up the win.

Result: Montez Ford def. Elias

Grade: B

After the match, Rollins rushed Theory and took him out at ringside before getting a stomp on him on the floor.

Becky Lynch vs. Bayley - Steel Cage match on RAW

Lynch was in control early on, but Bayley managed to send her into the cage wall before kicking her down on the apron. Becky came back with a dropkick and drove Bayley into the cage wall before trying to climb out of the cage.

Bayley stopped Becky from escaping before taking her down and hitting an elbow drop from the cage walls. Back after a break on RAW, Bayley got her trademark suplex before locking in a hold, but Becky dragged her to the gate and broke the hold.

Bayley got the Belly to Bayley suplex from the ropes before they both climbed to the top of the cage. They both fell back inside before Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY came out to help Bayley.

Lita came out and hit a twist of fate on IYO before slamming the cage door in Bayley's face. Becky got the manhandle slam before picking up the win.

Result: Becky Lynch def. Bayley

Grade: A

Episode rating: B+

We got some great matches tonight, including a steel cage match, while Brock Lesnar revealed his plans for Elimination Chamber.

