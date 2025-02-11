WWE RAW Results: Jey Uso's WrestleMania announcement; CM Punk clashes with former champ; Hall of Famer attacked (2/10/25)

Jey Uso kicked off WWE RAW and was celebrating with the crowd from on top of the announce desk. Gunther showed up behind him and attacked him at ringside before dragging him to the ring and hitting a big powerbomb.

Officials came out to stop the fight and managed to make Gunther retreat, but the World Heavyweight Champ ran back in and hit a second powerbomb. As Gunther walked off, Jey got on the mic and said that he would face the Ring General at WrestleMania.

Gunther was furious and ran back to the ring before the brawl resumed. Jey got a big dive before officials separated the two once more, and RAW moved on.

WWE RAW Results (February 10, 2025):

Damage CTRL def. Judgment Day

Bayley def. Lyra Valkyria

The War Raiders def. The Creed Brothers to retain the WWE Tag Team Championship

Logan Paul def. Rey Mysterio

Backstage on RAW, IYO SKY told Rhea Ripley that she would be getting revenge for Ripley costing her the Elimination Chamber Qualifier match last week.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were out next on RAW. Liv said that Raquel would win her qualifier match next week and then go on to help her win at the Elimination Chamber.

WWE RAW Results: Damage CTRL vs. Judgment Day

IYO SKY and Raquel Rodriguez kicked off the match, and Dakota Kai was tagged in early on, with Rodriguez being isolated in the ring. Raquel got a big hip toss and made the tag before IYO came back and hit her with a dropkick.

Judgment Day isolated IYO as the match went on and got some big double-team moves before Kai came back and got the double knees on Raquel. Morgan took a boot to the face before Raquel drove Kai into the ring post.

Morgan got the three amigos in the ring on Kai before IYO tagged in and tossed both opponents outside before hitting a big dive. Back in the ring, IYO got a missile dropkick on Liv in the ring before the moonsault was blocked.

IYO missed the bullet train knees in the corner before Raquel and Liv hit a double-team ObLivion for a near fall. Raquel was sent back outside before Kai came in and got some big moves.

Liv got the ObLivion on Kai, but IYO broke up the fall, causing Morgan to be busted open after a knee to the face. Morgan came back with a codebreaker on Kai before IYO got the takedown and followed up with the moonsault for the win.

Result: Damage CTRL def. Judgment Day on RAW

Grade: A

The New Day were on the balcony and asked why Rey Mysterio got an Elimination Chamber Qualifier, but they didn't. Bayley interrupted the,m and we headed for the following match.

WWE RAW Results: Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria

Bayley was sent outside early on and took a big dropkick through the ropes before countering the second dropkick. Back in the ring, the two trade rollups before Lyra got a near fall off a roundhouse kick.

Bayley countered a big move in the corner and went for the elbow drop but Lyra got her knees up. The two traded strikes in the middle of the ring before Bayley got a big suplex.

Lyra got a massive DDT on the floor before Bayley tossed her into the ropes and countered a rollover for the win.

Result: Bayley def. Lyra Valkyria

Grade: B

Penta challenged Ludwig Kaiser as RAW moved on. Kaiser was about to respond when Pete Dunne showed up and said that he would break Penta next week. As Kaiser was walking away, he ran into AJ Styles, who was headed to the ring.

Pat McAfee was on the announce desk and hyped up the crowd before announcing that it was Michael Cole's birthday. The whole crowd sang Happy Birthday before RAW moved on.

Valkyria was talking to Alpha Academy backstage when Ivy Nile and the Creed Brothers came in to taunt them.

AJ Styles was out next and talked about how he felt like his last injury almost ended his career. He announced that he was back despite everything and that he was still the Phenomenal AJ Styles.

Dominik Mysterio and Carlito came out, and Dom said that a lot has changed since AJ was gone and that the Judgment Day runs RAW now. AJ reminded them that Damian, Rhea, and Finn were all gone, and all that was left were Dom and Carlito.

AJ said that Dom would always be "Rey Mysterio's punk a** kid". A brawl broke out and AJ managed to get the upper hand before getting Carlito with the Phenomenal Forearm while Dom ran away.

Seth Rollins was in an interview and said that he was ready to win the Elimination Chamber and make his way to WrestleMania, where he wants to face Cody Rhodes.

Finn Balor showed up out of nowhere and said that Seth's downfall was coming after the loss to CM Punk and then at the Royal Rumble. Rollins said that Balor was standing in his way but next week, Finn "won't be standing at all".

A-Town Down was backstage and said that one of them was going to become the NXT Champion soon. They made fun of Sheamus for a bit before we headed for the next match on RAW.

AJ Styles was backstage and asked Adam Pearce to book a match with him and Dominik next week. As Pearce left, Bron Breakker showed up and stared AJ down before walking off.

WWE RAW Results: The War Raiders (c) vs. The Creed Brothers - WWE Tag Team Championship match

The Raiders isolated Brutus early on but the latter managed to break out and made the tag to Julius before isolation Ivar in the corner. Brutus took a big slam as the Raiders tagged in an out and Erik dropped Ivar on top of Julius before Brutus took crossbody to the floor.

Erik was sent outside and then into the corner before the Creeds got a big double-team knee strike for a near fall. The Creeds clobbered Erik in the corner before Julius dropped Brutus on top of him.

Erik finally managed to get the tag before the champs got a big double-team move for a near fall on Brutus. Julius attacked them with the title belt and the champs got a DQ win.

Result: The War Raiders def. The Creed Brothers to retain the WWE Tag Team Championship

Grade: B+

The Judgment Day were in their clubhouse and Dom tried to tell Balor that they needed new members. Balor yelled at him and said that he was going to fix everything himself and that they didn't need anyone new.

Rhea Ripley let IYO SKY know that in three weeks, she would face her for the Women's World Championship.

CM Punk was out next on RAW and said that he was confident about winning the Rumble but still, he was happy that Jey won. Punk reminded Cody that if he won the Elimination Chamber match, he would be facing the Undisputed WWE Champ.

Punk then talked about how John Cena didn't have to qualify, which he remarked was fine for a legend like him. However, Cena was going to lose anyway, as will Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins, if Rollins wins the qualifier.

Logan Paul interrupted Punk's promo and was talking trash but the crowd booed him real hard. Punk told him that Logan had to beat Rey Mysterio first and the legend in question made his entrance for the following match as Punk made his way out.

WWE RAW Results: Rey Mysterio vs. Logan Paul

Rey was in control early on but took a big knee to the gut before Logan unloaded on him in the corner. Rey came back with a big move at ringside before Paul hit the modified moonsault as the match went on.

Rey was sent outside and managed to drive Logan into the barricades. Back in the ring, Rey fought out of a submission hold and countered a front face slam, sending Logan into the steel steps outside.

Rey got a big moonsault in the ring before Logan countered the 619. Rey hit a powerbomb for a near fall before getting the 619. Logan countered the splash and got the fist to the face before hitting the Paul-veriser finisher for the win.

Result: Logan Paul def. Rey Mysterio

Grade: B+

After the match, The New Day jumped Rey Mysterio in the ring as WWE RAW went off the air.

