RAW Results: Lashley pinned clean; Brutal end to Grudge Match

This was the final episode of RAW from the ThunderDome. It has been a wild ride for WWE in the past year and the company will finally start touring.

RAW kicked off with the New Day in the ring and we headed for our first match of the night between Bobby Lashley and Xavier Woods.

Bobby Lashley vs. Xavier Woods on RAW

Lashey had the upper hand and was tossing Woods around the ring and into the turnbuckles before Xavier hit a kick to the gut and evened things with a senton. Lashley bounced back but Woods hit a tornado DDT off the counter before sending The All Mighty over the top rope for a huge dive.

Woods tried for a submission but Lashley broke out of it. The WWE Champion hit a spinebuster before sending Woods face-first into the ring post. Lashley hit an enormous spear on Xavier Woods but failed to get the pin before trying to pick Woods up for the Hurt Lock. Woods reversed it into a roll-up and picked up the win for himself.

Result: Xavier Woods def. Bobby Lashley

Grade: B-

Backstage on RAW, we learned from MVP that Lashley left the arena after the humiliating loss.

Eva Marie and Doudrop were in Alexa's Playground next. Alexa insisted that she only invited Doudrop after Eva Marie kept answering questions.

Marie was furious that Alexa wanted to focus on Doudrop and left the set after making fun of Bliss and her show. Alexa moved on after making some snarky comments about how Eva was such a diva.

I’m firing my PR rep immediately. There wasn’t even a GREEN ROOM! This is not how you treat the highest paid woman in wrestling and FACE of #WWERaw ! #EVALution https://t.co/ItbALRYpG6 — Eva Marie (@natalieevamarie) July 13, 2021

Jinder Mahal was out next and faked an apology to Drew McIntyre for stealing his sword. Drew showed up on the titantron. When Jinder revealed the sword, it was broken in half. However, McIntyre revealed that the sword Jinder stole was fake before showing off the real one and proceeding to destroy Jinder's precious motorcycle.

Riddle tried to tell Nikki Ash that she should fly to the top of the ladder at Money in the Bank before she headed for a match on RAW.

