WWE RAW results July 17 2018, latest Monday Night Raw winners, video highlights

Jojo FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 26.30K // 17 Jul 2018, 08:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

RAW kicked off with General Manager Kurt Angle already in the ring. He thanked the RAW Superstars for their hard work and dedication they had shown last night and then got to the topic of Brock Lesnar. Kurt had given him an ultimatum the night before and Brock would be stripped of the Universal Title if he did not show up or announce the terms of his next title defence. Just as Angle was about to announce Brock's change in championship status, Paul Heyman made his entrance.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news

Heyman said that Brock wants to defend the Universal Championship after he had also won the UFC Heavyweight Championship but Kurt disagreed to the terms. He said Brock had to defend his title at SummerSlam and Heyman finally agreed. Heyman asked Kurt who the challenger would be but before he could answer, Bobby Lashley walked out. Lashley declared he wants the title sot when Drew McIntyre made his entrance to ask for the same. Seth Rollins was next and he too wanted a title shot against Brock, what a surprise!

Elias came in with one of his signature blues guitar riffs and he plugged his debut album before asking for a chance at Brock's title. Finn Balor was next and he sought to regain the same belt that was once his. Roman Reigns followed him out soon after but wait, he just wants a match tonight. Angle decides that Seth, Lashley and Elias will be in a triple threat match and so will be Reigns, McIntyre and Balor to decide the next potential challenger for Brock Lesnar.

Constable Corbin approached Angle backstage and asked him why he hadn't considered Corbin for one of the matches instead of Finn Balor. Angle said he didn't deserve it and Corbin disagreed.

#1 Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Finn Balor - Triple Threat Match

Balor and Reigns teamed up against McIntyre but Finn turned on Reigns. McIntyre took control of the match before Reigns clotheslined him off the top rope. Finn threw Reigns out too and then delivered a huge suicide dive to both his opponents. McIntyre delivered a suplex to Reigns and then a big boot in the corner.

Finn was down and McIntyre was unloading his fists on Reigns. Balor recovered and went for Drew but he was too slow and got thrown outside instead. McIntyre delivered a backbreaker to Reigns when we broke for commercials. Roman and Balor were squaring off when we returned and Finn delivered a double stomp to Reigns on the apron. McIntyre leapt over the top rope and took out both opponents.

Balor delivered another double stomp to Reigns in the ring but it was only a near fall. Balor was setting up for the Coupe de Grace on Reigns but McIntyre took him out with a steel chair. Reigns was sent crashing into the ring post before we cut to commercials. McIntyre was attacking Reigns when Balor came in with a steel chair and destroyed McIntyre and then Reigns. Reigns speared McIntyre into the barricades and Balor hit a couple of slingblades on Reigns. Roman hit the Superman punch on Balor but yet again it was a two count.

Reigns' spear was countered by Balor's kick and he delivered the Coupe de Grace but just as he was about to get the pinfall, McIntyre took him out. Reigns delivered a Superman punch to McIntyre and then a spear to Balor getting the three count.

Result: Roman Reigns def. Finn Balor & Drew McIntyre