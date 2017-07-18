WWE RAW Results July 17th 2017, Latest Raw winners and video highlights; Kurt Angle's mystery person revealed

Major swerve in the Kurt Angle storyline!

Kurt Angle finally revealed the identity of his illegitimate son.

This week’s RAW emanated from Tennessee and it it was arguably one of the most anticipated ones of the year all thanks to Kurt Angle’s big revelation that he had an illegitimate son. A high profile no.1 contender's match, the aforementioned announcement and the possibility of a Shield reunion – WWE picked up the pace as SummerSlam approached.

So without further adieu, let’s delve in:

Opening Segment: A brutal throwback

The RAW of 17th July began with a flashback of the Kurt Angle mystery caller storyline. Angle would finally reveal the mystery caller and the mystery story. Angle was going to 'come clean' tonight! Dean Ambrose was the first to make his way to the ring and he was carrying a steel chair with him! He looked and meant business!!

Ambrose called his chair 'Steely Dan' (alluding to the name of the band!) The Lunatic Fringe invited The Miz and the Miztourage to the ring, and challenged them to come out. Ambrose demanded anyone and everyone from Miz's entourage to come out and said that he'll take on anyone!

The music played but Miz didn’t come out... this is his former Shield member, Seth Rollins. Rollins asked Ambrose why he was picking a fight he can't finish on his own. Rollins aseds his former Shield member to calm down and get a better plan.

Ambrose said that he just went where his mood took him and that he didn’t 'plan' things like Rollins. Rollins said he was in the ring to ask him a question, and asked Ambrose if he would stand by his side when he took on The Miz and his entourage.

WAS THIS A SHIELD REUNION?

The Architect asked Ambrose what it'll take for him to move on from their past disagreements and feud. Ambrose said that he didn’t hear anything coming out of Rollins' mouth. Rollins demanded Ambrose hit him with the chair and get retribution for what The Architect did to The Shield. Ambrose threw the chair out of the ring and didn't look like he'll hit him. A reunion could be on the cards but they were interrupted by The Miz.

The Miz said that the apology by Rollins was not going to work, that too in the wrestling business. The Miz also said that Ambrose didn’t have the technical ability or the talent to defeat him. The Miz and the Miztourage surrounded the ring with chairs and the two former Shield members were stuck like a deer between headlights...

The Miz and Miztourage went after the two with chairs. The Miz ran Ambrose on the steel steps and they went to work on Rollins with the chair. The Miz attacked Rollins with a skull crushing finale into a steel chair! Rollins was out.

The Miz and the Miztourage walked out with their chairs held high. The Miz was sending a message to Ambrose and Rollins - 'don't mess with me'.

In a backstage segment, The Miz was asked about something and he says he's done with the two former Shield members and looked in a hurry while leaving the venue.