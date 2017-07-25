WWE RAW Results July 24th 2017, Latest RAW winners and video highlights

Two big title matches for SummerSlam, two new finishing moves and much more!

A nostalgic show ended in uncertainty.W

With Battleground in the books and SummerSlam just around the corner, this week's Raw from Washington DC held a lot of importance.

Unanswered questions, an unfilled SummerSlam card, and feuds that needed polishing - WWE had their hands full this week and it turned out to be a decent episode indeed.

So here are the results and highlights for this week

Kurt Angle opens Raw and announces the Universal title match for SummerSlam

Fatal 4-Way it is!

The RAW General Manager opened this week's RAW and was as over as always. Angle addressed his shocking announcement of Jason Jordan being his son on last week's episode and said that his personal troubles have hindered his decision making as GM.

He went on to announce Jordan's RAW debut for tonight and moved on to the topic of Brock Lesnar's SummerSlam opponent. Just when he was about to announce the Beast Incarnate's opponent, Braun Strowman's music hit and out came the Monster Among Men to an impressive pop.

Strowman threatened Angle and said that he hoped he was about to mention his name before anyone else's. Strowman claimed he wasn't scared of Lesnar and that he was the only one among Reigns, Joe and himself to have won at Great Balls of Fire.

As expected, Joe cut short the proceedings and made his way out as the fans rhythmically chanted 'Joe' along with his theme. Joe is finally getting the reaction he deserves!

Joe cut a short yet solid promo stating how he should be the one going up against Lesnar and that he doesn't even fear Strowman.

You know what happened next! Roman Reigns' music hits and the chorus of boos was deafening. Anyway, Reigns came out and cut a really crisp promo by mentioning his accomplishments in the WWE thus far. He too demanded a shot at the Universal title and all three men almost came to blows before Angle intervened.

Angle announced that Brock Lesnar would face Joe, Strowman and Reigns in a fatal 4-way match for the Universal title at SummerSlam - which could be bad news for the Beast Incarnate.

And it's official!

All hell broke loose thereafter as Reigns attacked Strowman, who fought back and attempted a chokeslam on both Joe and Reigns. The Samoans worked in tandem as they took Strowman out of the equation by putting him over the barricade. Joe then attacked Reigns and they brawled in the ring before Strowman returned to take control of the situation.

It was complete pandemonium as the entire locker room rushed out to stop the three men but to no avail. Strowman ended the segment on a high as he laid out both Reigns and Joe yet again with the running powerslam.