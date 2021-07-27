RAW Results: Top Champion pinned; Lashley uses Hall Of Famer's finisher

Nikki A.S.H. welcomed us to RAW and celebrated becoming the new Women's Champion after cashing in her Money in the Bank contract. Nikki said that previously she didn't believe in herself but ever since finding her new superhero persona, she now has the confidence to go out there and win.

Charlotte made her entrance and joined her in the ring, mocking Nikki and saying that she stole the title. She brought up a technicality about not being on her feet when the match started before saying that she should have a rematch at SummerSlam.

Charlotte was ranting about the fans too when Rhea Ripley showed up to the ring. Ripley wanted to face Nikki at SummerSlam as well before Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce came out to solve the matter.

Sonya said they decided on a triple threat match at SummerSlam and Charlotte and Ripley were not having it. Charlotte challenged Nikki to a match tonight and the champ accepted it.

A brawl broke out and Ripley was tossed out first before Charlotte retreated and Nikki was in the ring with her belt.

Damian Priest vs. Sheamus on RAW

Sheamus was tossed out of the ring early on before he caught Damian and dropped him on the apron. After a break on RAW, Priest hit a big clothesline and knocked Sheamus' mask off with his fists.

Priest hit a chokeslam from the top rope for a near fall before going for the Hit The Lights, but Sheamus hit the Alabama Slam off the counter. Priest got a big kick to the face on the apron before getting his finisher in the ring for the win!

Result: Damian Priest def. Sheamus to earn a US Championship match

Match rating: B

