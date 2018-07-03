WWE RAW results July 2nd 2018, latest Monday Night Raw winners, video highlights

Jojo FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 20.69K // 03 Jul 2018, 09:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Roman Reigns was not impressed by Lashley's performance last week

Roman Reigns kicked off the show and talked about his loss last week to The Revival. He said he didn't like making excuses for his loss but he had the worst partner possible for the match, Bobby Lashley and that caused his misfortune. He called out Lashley and demanded to face him at Extreme Rules.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news

Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre came in to ruin Reigns' segment and they exchanged insults. Dolph and Drew claimed that Reigns poked his nose in their business last week, interfering in Dolph's match with Seth Rollins. Roman threw a punch the first chance he got and was soon overpowered by the duo. Seth Rollins came out to make the save this time and the two Shield brothers fought the attackers off.

#1 Curtis Axel vs. Matt Hardy

The B Team have yet another reason to celebrate now

Curtis and Matt were evenly matched in the first few minutes of the match and Axel looked towards his teammate Bo from time to time for guidance. Hardy was sent into the turnbuckles and Axel attacked his face. Hardy recovered and went for the Twist of Fate but it was a missed opportunity.

Axel was in control but Hardy claimed back control with a backbreaker and then a running blockbuster. The fight escalated to the outside and Hardy hit a side effect on the apron. Matt hit another side effect and Bo interfered with the following pin. Axel hit Matt with a hangman’s neckbreaker clutch and then rolled him up into a snapmare driver to get the pinfall.

Result: Curtis Axel def. Matt Hardy

Follow Sportskeeda to keep yourself updated on all latest sports news, football transfers and predictions.