RAW kicked off with a shot of the WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman backstage. Reigns made his way to the ring to call out Brock and said that he'll take the title off Lesnar's hands so he can hurry back to UFC. Heyman came out first and mocked Reigns, calling him crazy. He said Brock will be a two-sport champion soon and Reigns tells him to shut up and call Lesnar. Heyman said the champion will come out only if he feels like it. Reigns said after SummerSlam, Brock will return to the UFC, "not as the Beast, but as Roman Reigns' b*tch".

Backstage, Heyman handed his phone to Lesnar to relay Reigns message after Brock said he doesn't watch the show. Brock took the phone, looked at it, and smashed it by throwing it at a wall.

#1 Finn Balor vs. Constable Baron Corbin

Corbin took a beating early on and Balor caught him in a chokehold. Baron hit an elbow and then set Balor up on the ropes but Finn turned the tables with a missile dropkick. Corbin hit a huge clothesline on the apron after both men reversed each other's moves and the show cut for commercials.

Balor was whipped into the corner when we returned and Baron went for a submission after, slowing down the pace of the match. Balor took another clothesline for a near-fall and Corbin continued the assault. Finn hit a dropkick and Balor went outside. Balor was dopped spine-first into the apron and the audience chanted "Corbin sucks". Balor took control with a double stomp and a step-up Enzugiri followed by a huge suicide dive.

Balor blocked a chokeslam but took a chokeslam backbreaker after hitting a slingblade. Another Enzugiri from Balor was followed by a Deep Six from the Constable but it was only a nearfall for Balor. Outside, Finn hit a dropkick to Corbin through the barricades and brought the match back to the ring. Corbin hit the End of Days for the pinfall soon after.

Result: Constable Baron Corbin def. Finn Balor

After the match, Corbin came back to attack Finn. He put Balors head on the barricades and punch him over and over till Balor looked like he was about to pass out.

Backstage, Kurt Angle said Brock had to show up to the ring and Heyman said he fulfilled his obligations by showing up to the arena. Angle said he'll fire Heyman if Lesnar didn't show up in the ring before the end of the show.

