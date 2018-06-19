WWE RAW results June 18th 2018, latest Monday Night Raw winners, video highlights

WWE Revealed Brock Lesnar's Future Plans and Ronda Rousey gets suspended in a great episode of RAW!

Incredible scenes on the RAW after MITB

Ronda Rousey rages against Alexa Bliss

Kurt Angle wasn't able to keep control on RAW

Kurt Angle kicked off the show by introducing Money in the Bank contract winner Alexa Bliss who said she's really grateful for the opportunity to rub it in everyone's faces. Angle states that Nia Jax was in physical therapy after the previous night's assault and that she had invoked her rematch clause and will be facing Alexa at Extreme Rules.

Ronda Rousey made her entrance and Angle stopped her from getting to Alexa. Bliss called Rousey an overhyped rookie and Rousey unloaded on Alexa. She took down Kurt Angle and then attacked Alexa and Angle with the briefcase that was in the ring. She went through a few officials before they retreated. Rousey then picked up Alexa and put her through the table that was set up on the ring. Angle spoke inaudibly to Rousey as she made her retreat and he was visibly enraged with her.

Backstage, Angle caught up with Rousey and suspended her until further notice before she stormed out.

After the commercials, Seth Rollins made his entrance and declared an open challenge for his title. He mentioned that he enjoyed being taken to his limits by Elias the night before. Dolph Ziggler answered the challenge and the two set up for a title bout.