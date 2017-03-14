WWE RAW Results March 13th 2017, Latest RAW winners and video highlights

RAW marched on towards WrestleMania with 3 weeks to spare!

by Rohit Nath News 14 Mar 2017, 08:49 IST

Enzo & Cass battled Sheamus & Cesaro for a chance at gold at WrestleMania

This week’s RAW continued the March on the road to WrestleMania. With the matches seemingly set in stone, the red brand looked to take its game up moving closer to the showcase of the immortals.

Paul Heyman did what he did best – hype up the big match at WrestleMania

Paul Heyman gloats about a single F-5

RAW opened with a highlight of the previous week where Brock Lesnar hit an F-5 on the Universal Champion, Goldberg.

Brock Lesnar’s music hit to kick off the show. The crowd began chanting suplex city. Heyman was on his knees, sarcastically in awe of Lesnar hitting an F-5 on Goldberg the previous week. He began hyping up Brock Lesnar. The crowd began chanting “Goldberg” and booing Heyman and Lesnar.

Heyman seemed to introduce Goldberg to the ring but said that he wasn’t there at the venue. He also began calling Lesnar’s story the greatest comeback in sports entertainment history.

Backstage, Mick Foley and Stephanie McMahon began talking about Foley and his job in a standard segment of theirs, but Stephanie told Foley that he had until the end of the night to fire one WWE superstar

Sasha Banks vs Dana Brooke

Charlotte Flair wanted Dana Brooke to “make sure” Sasha Banks to make it to WrestleMania. Bayley was at Sasha’s corner while Charlotte Flair was in Dana’s. The match didn’t take long, as Sasha finished Dana with a roll-up pin.

Sasha Banks defeated Dana Brooke

Charlotte took the mic and started abusing Dana. Dana snapped and attacked Charlotte, seemingly turning face in the process.

Chris Jericho & Sami Zayn vs Kevin Owens & Samoa Joe was announced for later.