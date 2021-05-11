RAW Results: McIntyre and Lashley attacked; Former WWE Champion returns with new associates

Charlotte Flair kicked off RAW and was set to join women's tag team champs Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax in a match against the team of Asuka, Mandy Rose, and Dana Brooke.

#WWERaw kicks off with a dynamic Six Woman Tag Team Match!



Who ya got?! pic.twitter.com/8CeYYUnP1R — WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2021

Charlotte Flair, Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax vs. Asuka, Mandy Rose, and Dana Brooke on RAW

"Lilly & I wanted to come out here just to keep our eye on ... someone." - @AlexaBliss_WWE



👀 #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/t9BuubiYiI — WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2021

Jax and Rose kicked off the match and Charlotte tried for an early distraction that allowed them to get the upper hand. Asuka tagged in and was in control of the match when Alexa Bliss showed up at ringside and said that she was there to 'keep an eye on someone', thanks to Lilly.

Back after a commercial break, the tag champs were in control again and got a near fall on Rose while Alexa and Lilly looked on. Brooke came in and got a near fall on Shayna. Shayna struggled to reach her partner and Asuka came in and pinned her off a shining wizard.

Result: Asuka, Mandy Rose, and Dana Brooke def. Charlotte Flair, Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax

Flair knocked Asuka out after the match and walked off as Alexa and Lilly giggled and swung at ringside.

Grade: B

Backstage on RAW, the New Day were told by Riddle that R-K-Bro were now registered as a tag team. They then talked about hitting Elias and Ryker with bromatoes before Randy showed up and talked about ending careers and setting fire to people.

MVP approached Braun Strowman's locker room backstage on RAW and went in before trying to negotiate a deal. MVP wanted Braun to injure Drew McIntyre so he couldn't make it to WrestleMania: Backlash for the triple threat title match.

Strowman would get a one-on-one title match against Lashley by default if that happened.

"If somehow @DMcIntyreWWE got so injured, he couldn't make it to #WMBacklash... it would be a one-on-one match between the Monster Among Men and the All Mighty @fightbobby."



Something to think about...#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/ZK2zFt9cay — WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2021

Miz & Morrison met with Adam Pearce backstage on RAW where Damian Priest offered to let Morrison pick the stipulation for Priest's bout with The Miz at WrestleMania: Backlash if he won their match today.

1 / 6 NEXT