RAW Results: Former Tag Team Champions break up; Top star added to Title match at Backlash

Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre had some harsh words for each other before RAW, ahead of their Triple Threat match against Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania BackLash.

It was confirmed via a coin flip that Braun would be facing Bobby Lashley in the main event of this week's show.

RAW kicked off with the return of AJ Styles and Omos, the new RAW Tag Team champions. They were bragging about AJ's accomplishments as well as the title win at WrestleMania before The New Day showed up to mock them for taking time off after Mania.

Omos threatened Xavier Woods and Kofi, saying that they would not be able to walk after the beating tonight. The New Day said that that was not the case, and they were about to become the 12-time RAW Tag Team Champions.

The opening match of RAW was between the two teams.

AJ Styles and Omos vs. The New Day - RAW Tag Team Championship match

Woods and Omos started the match and AJ went for a high five which the ref interpreted as a tag and forced Styles to step in the ring. The New Day sent AJ outside and hit him with a dive before the match continued.

Omos got back in the match and took out both members of the New Day with strikes before hitting a modified chokeslam on Kofi. Xavier hit him with a kick, but was knocked down before AJ Styles tagged in and hit the Phenomenal Forearm from the top of Omos to get the big win!

Result: AJ Styles and Omos def The New Day to retain the RAW Tag Team Championships

The team of @AJStylesOrg & @TheGiantOmos continue to amaze by retaining the #WWERaw Tag Team Titles against the New Day! pic.twitter.com/YLEOruYpGx — WWE (@WWE) May 4, 2021

Grade: A

Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville exchanged words backstage. Pearce did not seem too happy with Deville's presence on the show.

Backstage on RAW, Bobby Lashley and MVP were confident about The All Mighty's upcoming title defense at Backlash.

Eva Marie returns to WWE RAW

We got a vignette that showed Eva Marie's return to WWE. She would be a welcome addition to the RAW roster.

Woods and Kingston were still recovering from the match and Elias and Jaxson Ryker were trying to chuck tomatoes at them. Once the camera turned, it was shown that Randy Orton was the one who got hit by the tomatoes and he was fuming.

