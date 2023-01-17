WWE RAW Results: New No.1 Contender crowned; steel Cage title match announced for RAW XXX - Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights (January 16, 2023)

The Usos and Solo Sikoa kicked off RAW, and they talked about teaching Kevin Owens a lesson. The Bloodline added that they had something big in store for next week's episode with 'every generation of The Bloodline' who will acknowledge the Tribal Chief before the Usos defend the tag titles against Judgement Day.

The Judgment Day were out next, and Balor thanked Dominik for earning them the title match. Damian Priest said that they were going to win the titles next week and Dom got in the Usos' faces but the duo reminded him that they became the champs by beating the Mysterios.

A brawl broke out, and Solo Sikoa took down Dominik before Rhea got in his way, but Mustafa Ali came out of nowhere and took Solo out with a dive before we headed for the first match of the night.

WWE RAW Results (January 16, 2022): Mustafa Ali vs. Solo Sikoa

Sikoa was in control early on and got some big strikes and headbutts in before Ali came back with a superkick and sent Solo outside. Solo countered the dive before sending Ali into the ring post.

The Usos came out at ringside as Ali was being counted out, and Kevin Owens joined them, too before a brawl broke out. Ali got back in and tried for a DDT but Solo got the Samoan Spike for the win.

Result: Solo Sikoa def. Mustafa Ali

Kevin Owens attacked Solo after the match, but the officials broke it up before he could put him through the announcers' desk.

Grade: B

We got a promo video for Cody Rhodes that said that he was set to return at the Royal Rumble.

Elias was backstage in an interview and said that he wanted to enter the Royal Rumble. MVP showed up and said that he shouldn't even bother since he won't win. He booked Elias a match against Omos before RAW moved on.

Hurt Business vs. Street Profits on RAW

Dawkins and Benjamin kicked off the match, and Ford was knocked off the apron early on before Dawkins got a big suplex. Ford was in and ducked a suplex and hit an elbow before MVP showed up at ringside.

Dawkins was tagged in and got some big strikes before Ford came in with a Spinebuster but Cedric Alexander broke up the win. We got a big sequence of dives before the Profits reversed a big move and got the win off the schoolboy pin.

Result: Street Profits def. Hurt Business

Grade: C

The Judgment Day were backstage, and Balor said that he was ready for a six-pack challenge before the Alpha Academy showed up. The Judgement Day threatened them and sent them on their way.

Becky Lynch was out next on RAW and called Bayley out before Damage CTRL showed up. They called each other Karen and mocked each other in the ring. They brought up the Horsewomen before setting up a steel cage match next week.

Dolph Ziggler was getting ready for a match when Mustafa Ali came in and tried to talk to him. Ziggler said he was busy, but Ali took him out with a clothesline before running off.

Elias vs. Omos on RAW

Elias rushed Omos off the bell with strikes, but Omos tossed him around like he was nothing. Omos got a big boot and sent Elias outside before he came back and got some shots in.

MVP interfered, and Omos blocked an attack with a guitar before taking Elias out with a big headbutt and picking up the win with the choke bomb.

Result: Omos def. Elias

Grade: C

Alpha Academy vs. Judgment Day on RAW

Priest and Gable kicked off the match, and the latter was sent outside early on before we headed for a break. Back on RAW, Chad had an armbar on Dominik before he made the tag, and Priest came in with the Broken Arrow for a near fall.

Otis was tagged in, and he cleared the ring before Priest hit the South of Heaven from the ropes. Gable came back in with Chaos Theory before getting the ankle lock on Dominik.

Ripley distracted the ref while Priest hit the South of Heaven, and Judgment Day picked up the win.

Result: Judgment Day def. Alpha Academy

Grade: B-

IYO SKY vs. Michin on RAW

Michin started off strong, and SKY came back with a missile dropkick and the double knees. Miching blocked a Frankensteiner before getting a neckbreaker and a wheelbarrow German Suplex.

SKY reversed the Eat Defeat while Candice LeRae and Dakota Kai started brawling outside. Sky tried to help Kai but got caught with the Eat Defeat before Michin got the pin.

Result: Michin def. IYO SKY

Dakota attacked Michin after the match, and LeRae stepped up before hitting her with a big Codebreaker.

Grade: B

Bianca Belair was out on RAW and called out Alexa Bliss to ask her to step up to her face-to-face. Alexa came out, and Bianca offered her a title match at Royal Rumble, and Bliss accepted it before they headed for a brawl.

Alexa was sent into the ring post, and the apron Bianca was sent over the barricades. Bianca dragged Alexa into the crowd and beat her down before setting up two chairs and almost hitting the KOD on them. Alexa fought out of it before Uncle Howdy showed up and Bliss backed off.

Bronson Reed vs. Akira Tozawa on RAW

Newcomer Bronson Reed got his big singles debut tonight and was dominating early on in the match. Reed got some big tackles and locked in a hold before Tozawa countered a big move and came back with some big kicks and a Rana.

Reed was taken out with a dive to the outside before he recovered and took Tozawa out with another tackle. Reed hit a senton from the apron before getting the Tsunami splash in the ring for the win.

Result: Bronson Reed def. Akira Tozawa

Grade: C

Six-Pack Challenge on RAW

The match kicked off before the commercials and when we returned to RAW, Rollins, and Balor were in the ring while the others were brawling outside. Ziggler got a big DDT on the Miz off the barricades before Corbin and Lashley in the ring, and Lashley got a big tower of doom spot with Corbin, Rollins, and Balor.

Dolph got the Famouser on Lashley, and The Miz followed up with the Skull Crushing Finale for a near fall. Rollins came in with a stomp on Miz and got the first elimination.

The Miz was eliminated.

Back after another break on RAW, Rollins was outside and spit in Austin Theory's face before the match continued in the ring. Balor took out Lashley and Corbin with a big dive before Dolph came in with a top rope dive as well. Ziggler got the ZigZag in the ring on Lashley, but Rollins came in with the Pedigree and eliminated him.

Dolph Ziggler was eliminated.

Lashley sent Corbin outside before taking out Rollins and Balor in the ring. Omos showed up at ringside, and the distraction let Corbin take him down. Balor got the Coupe de Grace, but Rollins got the stomp on Balor for the elimination.

Finn Balor was eliminated.

Back in the ring, Lashley took out Corbin with a spear and got the pin.

Baron Corbin was eliminated.

Theory hit Lashley with the title before Omos took him out, and Rollins joined in the carnage. Back in the ring, Lashley got a spear off the distraction and picked up the win.

Result: Bobby Lashley won the Six-Pack Challenge

Grade: B+

Episode rating: B+

We got a great episode of RAW with a huge Six-Pack main event, while some big matches were confirmed for next week's episode.

